255 Apartments for rent in Midtown, Houston, TX
35 Units Available
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1378 sqft
Gorgeous and modern apartments with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Centrally located in Houston's Midtown area, just minutes from the METRO rail. Game room, pool and yoga on premises.
16 Units Available
Midtown Houston by Windsor
2310 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1158 sqft
Just off I-45. Near the University of Houston. Luxury community with outdoor grilling area, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Open-air outdoor living room. Keyless entry system.
40 Units Available
Calais Midtown
3210 Louisiana St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1724 sqft
Located close by Theater District, Houston Zoo, The Galleria and more. Just 15 minutes to nearby universities like Rice and University of Houston. Units include full-size washer and dryer, slab granite counters and microwaves.
81 Units Available
Mid Main Lofts
3550 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,022
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1012 sqft
In the heart of the artisan and shopping district, these units offer immediate access to eclectic retail outlets, attractions, and events. Glistening new granite countertops and sparkling stainless steel appliances in every unit.
29 Units Available
3800 Main
3800 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1197 sqft
High ceilings and large windows for living spaces flooded with natural light. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Spacious fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, spinning room, and yoga/pilates studio. Fast access to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
69 Units Available
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,129
741 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1235 sqft
Wide open floor plans, ten foot ceilings and expansive windows. Movie room with projector and theater-style seating. Resort-style pools with swim-up high-top tables. Just blocks from a dozen restaurants and bars. Fast access to I-45.
31 Units Available
Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,159
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1205 sqft
Designer kitchens with track or pendant lighting and granite countertops. Resort-style pool surrounded by palm trees. Game room with billiards, shuffleboard and a poker table. Located within blocks of restaurants and nightlife.
24 Units Available
Pearl @ the Mix
2910 Milam St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,261
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,397
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,637
1421 sqft
Located in Midtown and within easy walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Island kitchens, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryers. Two-story, 24-hour athletic club with yoga studio. Pool and clubhouse.
55 Units Available
Camden Midtown
2303 Louisiana St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1173 sqft
Renovated living areas with near access to many shopping, dining, and night life areas. Also close to Toyota Center and Minute Maid Park.
26 Units Available
Midtown Arbor Place
10 Oak Ct, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1379 sqft
Near Mid-Town, these condo-style units feature granite countertops, patios/balconies, dishwashers and in-unit laundry. The all-inclusive community features everything from a gym, courtyard and BBQ/grill to a coffee bar and clubhouse.
3 Units Available
Midtown Grove
3603 Chenevert St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1211 sqft
Easy access to all of Houston from the I-69 corridor. Relaxing amenities include onsite clubhouse, courtyard and coffee bar. Carports available. Spacious units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
38 Units Available
City Place
306 McGowen St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,299
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,264
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1226 sqft
Two saltwater pools, plus cabanas with misters to stay cool in the summer heat. Fitness center equipped for resistance and circuit training. Options for dog walking service, meal delivery, and dry cleaning. Walking distance from numerous dining and nightlife destinations.
51 Units Available
Camden McGowen Station
2727 Travis Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,299
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,519
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1451 sqft
Luxury apartments in a great midtown location close to the McGowen METRORail Station. Units have private balconies, chef-inspired kitchens and stainless appliances. Complex features a pool, lounge and yoga studio.
67 Units Available
PEARL MARKETPLACE AT MIDTOWN
3120 Smith St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,399
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1204 sqft
Pearl Marketplace at Midtown is a sharp, stylish, sophisticated and stunning new community in the heart of Midtown which features a private express elevator to Whole Foods.
12 Units Available
2222 Smith
2222 Smith St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1220 sqft
Residents can take advantage of the community pool, fire pit, clubhouse, and internet café. Units have designer interiors brimming with natural light. Great location in the middle of the city. Just blocks from the Light Rail. Professional and courteous staff.
12 Units Available
Pearl Midtown
3101 Smith St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,287
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1312 sqft
Green community using many energy efficient initiatives (energy star appliances, emphases on bikes, etc.). Super modern apartments with open floor plans, kitchen islands, hard wood flooring, and more. Community offers a platinum fitness center and a sparkling resort-style pool.
132 Units Available
2111 Austin Apartments
2111 Austin Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,485
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1095 sqft
2111 Austin offers spacious floor plans with high-end finishes only found in custom homes. With its carefully designed amenities and outstanding location, 2111 Austin is destined to be the ultimate living experience.
99 Units Available
Camden Downtown Houston
1515 Austin Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,969
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1500 sqft
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office.
67 Units Available
The Travis
3300 Main Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,020
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1544 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Travis, offering 30 luxurious stories in the neighborhood's most dramatic apartment tower. Sheer vibrancy establishes The Travis as a Midtown landmark.
Contact for Availability
1624 Holman St
1624 Holman St, Houston, TX
Studio
$875
Locate close to Houston Community College and I-69. Residents enjoy 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and courtyard. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher, oven and range, and garbage disposal.
Results within 1 mile of Midtown
74 Units Available
Houston House
1617 Fannin St, Houston, TX
Studio
$983
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1083 sqft
Rooftop deck with 360 views, plus rooftop pool. Full-sized basketball court and fitness center open 24 hours. Balconies available with every floor plan. Just a half mile to numerous restaurants, light rail access, and I-45/Gulf Freeway.
12 Units Available
Block 334
1515 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1162 sqft
Located right in the downtown area of Houston, with numerous attractions, restaurants, and entertainment right at your front door. Deluxe units feature air conditioning, appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Grounds are full service.
16 Units Available
Alta West Gray
299 West Gray Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,386
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
1197 sqft
This sophisticated home offers furnished apartments near the heart of the Montrose area. Apartments have an expansive floor plan with a washer and dryer, gourmet kitchens, and downtown views. On-site clubhouse lounge. Pet-friendly.
22 Units Available
Muse Museum District
1301 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,255
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1340 sqft
Located in the Museum District, close to Highland Village, Rice Village and The Galleria. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and tumbled stone backsplashes. Community offers courtyard pool, tanning ledge and lanai.
