Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5604 Toscana Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5604 Toscana Ave
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5604 Toscana Ave
5604 Toscana Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5604 Toscana Ave, Austin, TX 78724
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story, 1500 SF home located in the Agave community. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, with 2 car garage. Freshly painted!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5604 Toscana Ave have any available units?
5604 Toscana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5604 Toscana Ave have?
Some of 5604 Toscana Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5604 Toscana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Toscana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Toscana Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5604 Toscana Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 5604 Toscana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5604 Toscana Ave offers parking.
Does 5604 Toscana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5604 Toscana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Toscana Ave have a pool?
No, 5604 Toscana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5604 Toscana Ave have accessible units?
No, 5604 Toscana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Toscana Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5604 Toscana Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W
Austin, TX 78727
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78735
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin