2604 Park View DR

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel oven

Beautiful Mid-Century, tastefully updated home in the highly coveted Allandale area. Dramatic living room with vaulted ceilings, modern updated kitchen open to the living area with granite countertops, stainless appliances & huge pantry. Abundance of natural light. Walking distance to Burnet Rd restaurants, shopping & attractions.Great location and schools. 4 bedroom or 3 bedrooms with an office (Very flexible floorplan) Huge .26 acre lot. Peaceful neighborhood surrounded by mature oak trees.