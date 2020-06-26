All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:25 AM

2604 Park View DR

2604 Park View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Park View Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Allandale

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Beautiful Mid-Century, tastefully updated home in the highly coveted Allandale area. Dramatic living room with vaulted ceilings, modern updated kitchen open to the living area with granite countertops, stainless appliances & huge pantry. Abundance of natural light. Walking distance to Burnet Rd restaurants, shopping & attractions.Great location and schools. 4 bedroom or 3 bedrooms with an office (Very flexible floorplan) Huge .26 acre lot. Peaceful neighborhood surrounded by mature oak trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Park View DR have any available units?
2604 Park View DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 Park View DR have?
Some of 2604 Park View DR's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Park View DR currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Park View DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Park View DR pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Park View DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2604 Park View DR offer parking?
No, 2604 Park View DR does not offer parking.
Does 2604 Park View DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Park View DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Park View DR have a pool?
No, 2604 Park View DR does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Park View DR have accessible units?
No, 2604 Park View DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Park View DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Park View DR does not have units with dishwashers.
