Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included ceiling fan bbq/grill

FURNISHED and ALL BILLS PAID Life doesn't get any better than living in SOCO. Enjoy the peace and quiet in this awesome house on a wonderful tree lined street. 3 bedroom home with back yard and back porch in an unbeatable location one block from South Congress dining and entertainment. Extremely well furnished house with 2 full baths, washer, dryer, gas grill, cable and wireless internet. Put yourself in the best "locals" location in Austin.