Last updated May 3 2019 at 6:04 PM

1709 Cinnamon Path

1709 Cinnamon Path · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Cinnamon Path, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional style 1 story duplex in south Austin. NO CARPET! Fireplace, fenced yard, and attached garage. Fridge included.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Cinnamon Path have any available units?
1709 Cinnamon Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Cinnamon Path have?
Some of 1709 Cinnamon Path's amenities include garage, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Cinnamon Path currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Cinnamon Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Cinnamon Path pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Cinnamon Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1709 Cinnamon Path offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Cinnamon Path offers parking.
Does 1709 Cinnamon Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Cinnamon Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Cinnamon Path have a pool?
No, 1709 Cinnamon Path does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Cinnamon Path have accessible units?
No, 1709 Cinnamon Path does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Cinnamon Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Cinnamon Path does not have units with dishwashers.
