Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

The Ranch Apartments

9400 W Parmer Ln · (512) 361-1959
Rent Special
Up to $1000 off 2- and 3-bedrooms. New Leases on select units. Terms & Conditions Apply; Lease Online Today! Ask about worry free leasing!
Location

9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1924 · Avail. Jul 20

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 1736 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit 336 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

See 24+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1331 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 1027 · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 732 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1437 · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ranch Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
hot tub
media room
package receiving
sauna
trash valet
volleyball court
cats allowed
elevator
garage
on-site laundry
carport
shuffle board
Welcome to The Ranch Apartments in Austin. This community is an oasis in the middle of a thriving city and is close to everything, with your every need in mind. Featuring mature landscaping with walking paths and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The Ranch Apartments is located in Round Rock ISD and we are zoned to Elsa England Elementary. We also have onsite school bus drop off and pick up for your convenience. Settle your spirit here at The Ranch Apartments.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and self-guided tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 2-12 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Depending on the location of the property, there may be other breed restrictions that are followed in accordance with laws and local ordinances.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Detached Garage: $85. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $15/month, Detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ranch Apartments have any available units?
The Ranch Apartments has 44 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Ranch Apartments have?
Some of The Ranch Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ranch Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Ranch Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Up to $1000 off 2- and 3-bedrooms. New Leases on select units. Terms & Conditions Apply; Lease Online Today! Ask about worry free leasing!
Is The Ranch Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ranch Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Ranch Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Ranch Apartments offers parking.
Does The Ranch Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Ranch Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ranch Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Ranch Apartments has a pool.
Does The Ranch Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Ranch Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Ranch Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ranch Apartments has units with dishwashers.
