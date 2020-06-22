1502 South Lamar Blvd

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
A sudden and ominous storm has broken out. You hear loud bellowings of thunder rumbling in the distance. All of a sudden WHAM! You get zapped! Instead of busting into flames or, you know, dying, you're left standing feeling a little tingly. Even a bit.energized. After a few days, you start realizing you have some sudden and extra ordinary powers.
Coincidentally enough, one of these powers is the highly convenient ability to find spectacular apartments to live in. You hop on craigslist, confident with your new powers and, as if through some seemingly divine intervention, come across this wonderful South Austin modern apartment with two fabulous swimming pools, granite countertops, and sleek wood flooring. What a miracle! It's perfect!
You message that person who had the audacity to create such a well placed advertisement, and eventually move into that fabulous apartment where you proceed to make use of your other newfound super powers for good (or evil, if you're into that kind of thing)
Community Amenities
Two refreshing pools
Two fitness zones
Outdoor lounge & social space
Fitness on demand classes
Picnic & grilling areas
Controlled access buildings
Stylish clubhouse
Direct level access parking garage
Business & conference center
Elevator access
Wi fi in all common areas
Valet trash & recycling
Internet cafe & lounge
Smoke free property
24 hour emergency maintenance
Community events & social activities
Apartment Amenities
Wood style flooring
Open & spacious floor plans
Plush carpeted bedrooms
Two designer kitchen finish outs
Ceiling fans in living, bedrooms & patios
Stainless steel appliances
Oversized tubs with luxury tile
Granite countertops
Washer/dryer included
Island style kitchens
Private balconies & patios
Modern glass tile backsplashes
Pre wired intrusion alarms