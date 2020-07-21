Rent Calculator
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13435 Athens TRL
13435 Athens Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
13435 Athens Trail, Austin, TX 78729
Milwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(RLNE5607869)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13435 Athens TRL have any available units?
13435 Athens TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 13435 Athens TRL currently offering any rent specials?
13435 Athens TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13435 Athens TRL pet-friendly?
Yes, 13435 Athens TRL is pet friendly.
Does 13435 Athens TRL offer parking?
No, 13435 Athens TRL does not offer parking.
Does 13435 Athens TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13435 Athens TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13435 Athens TRL have a pool?
No, 13435 Athens TRL does not have a pool.
Does 13435 Athens TRL have accessible units?
No, 13435 Athens TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 13435 Athens TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 13435 Athens TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13435 Athens TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 13435 Athens TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
