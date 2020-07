Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage elevator on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill cc payments e-payments fire pit internet access online portal pool table

Start your new chapter at Crescent Apartments, a pet-friendly apartment community in the South Congress neighborhood in Austin, TX. Be in the center of it all with easy access to the major shopping and entertainment district in downtown Austin to enjoy top-notch restaurants, great shopping and the best of Austin living. The perfect pet-friendly home is waiting for you and your furry friends, too!



This modern community offers accessible SoCo residences that delight with arts district vibrancy, located near the South Congress bridge for convenient commuting to downtown Austin. Revel in your new modern studio, one- or two-bedroom apartment, designed with cool, contemporary finishes that compliments your active lifestyle. Discover how much of an impact a well-located apartment community can make in your life and take advantage of Crescent Apartments’s convenient location in SoCo near downtown Austin, TX.



