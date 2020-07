AMLI South Shore

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar community garden conference room internet access internet cafe

Be one of the FIRST to live in our NEW Phase II apartments. Choose from new lakeside homes or redesigned units with direct lake access to Lady Bird Lake. Enjoy living at the intersection of comfort and convenience at our South Shore apartments with two courtyard swimming pools, a host of luxury amenities and a prime location. Have the benefit of luxurious amenities and refined interiors outfitted with quartz counters, ceramic tile backsplash, soft-close cabinets and drawers and spacious layouts designed with premium living in mind.