Last updated January 24 2020 at 3:08 PM

1307 Norwalk LN

1307 Norwalk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Norwalk Lane, Austin, TX 78703
Deep Eddy

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Updated 2 bedroom+office/3rd bedroom condo. Contemporary wood-like tile throughout. Great floor plan w/ tall ceilings/updated bathrooms/updated light fixtures. Nice size kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & plenty of cabinets for storage. Walking distance to upcoming new HEB/Lady Bird Hike & Bike Trail/Lake Austin/Hula Hut/Mozart's Coffee/Fabi & Rosi/Magnolia Cafe/Maudies. UT bus stop 1 block away.12 unit complex w/ pool. Lease includes water/gas/trash. PARKING SPOT #UPS21

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Norwalk LN have any available units?
1307 Norwalk LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Norwalk LN have?
Some of 1307 Norwalk LN's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Norwalk LN currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Norwalk LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Norwalk LN pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Norwalk LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1307 Norwalk LN offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Norwalk LN offers parking.
Does 1307 Norwalk LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Norwalk LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Norwalk LN have a pool?
Yes, 1307 Norwalk LN has a pool.
Does 1307 Norwalk LN have accessible units?
No, 1307 Norwalk LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Norwalk LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Norwalk LN has units with dishwashers.
