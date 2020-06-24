1307 Norwalk LN

Amenities
Updated 2 bedroom+office/3rd bedroom condo. Contemporary wood-like tile throughout. Great floor plan w/ tall ceilings/updated bathrooms/updated light fixtures. Nice size kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & plenty of cabinets for storage. Walking distance to upcoming new HEB/Lady Bird Hike & Bike Trail/Lake Austin/Hula Hut/Mozart's Coffee/Fabi & Rosi/Magnolia Cafe/Maudies. UT bus stop 1 block away.12 unit complex w/ pool. Lease includes water/gas/trash. PARKING SPOT #UPS21