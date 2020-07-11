Sign Up
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:14 PM
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr
·
(512) 357-7090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
6701 Silvermine Dr, Austin, TX 78736
West Oak Hill
Price and availability
VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 6701 Silvermine Drive #209 · Avail. Aug 31
$1,149
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft
Unit 6701 Silvermine Drive #200 · Avail. Aug 8
$1,149
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft
Unit 6701 Silvermine Drive #108 · Avail. Aug 8
$1,149
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft
See 1+ more
See all Floor Plans
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valley View.
Amenities
w/d hookup
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
google fiber
guest parking
online portal
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee:
$50
Deposit:
$300
Additional:
Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
$300
limit:
2
restrictions:
Aggressive breeds
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Valley View have any available units?
Valley View has 4 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does Valley View have?
Some of Valley View's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Valley View currently offering any rent specials?
Valley View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valley View pet-friendly?
Yes, Valley View is pet friendly.
Does Valley View offer parking?
Yes, Valley View offers parking.
Does Valley View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Valley View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Valley View have a pool?
No, Valley View does not have a pool.
Does Valley View have accessible units?
Yes, Valley View has accessible units.
Does Valley View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valley View has units with dishwashers.
