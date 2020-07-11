All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
Valley View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Valley View
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:14 PM

Valley View

6701 Silvermine Dr · (512) 357-7090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6701 Silvermine Dr, Austin, TX 78736
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6701 Silvermine Drive #209 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 6701 Silvermine Drive #200 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 6701 Silvermine Drive #108 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valley View.

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
google fiber
guest parking
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Valley View have any available units?
Valley View has 4 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Valley View have?
Some of Valley View's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valley View currently offering any rent specials?
Valley View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valley View pet-friendly?
Yes, Valley View is pet friendly.
Does Valley View offer parking?
Yes, Valley View offers parking.
Does Valley View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Valley View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Valley View have a pool?
No, Valley View does not have a pool.
Does Valley View have accessible units?
Yes, Valley View has accessible units.
Does Valley View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valley View has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
The Sidney
4605 Avenue A
Austin, TX 78751
Hardrock Canyon
10300 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St
Austin, TX 78702
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin