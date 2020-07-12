/
deep eddy
580 Apartments for rent in Deep Eddy, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
29 Units Available
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,529
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1185 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Lions Municipal Golf Course, MoPac Expressway, O'Henry Middle School, Red Bud Trail, Town Lake, Deep Eddy Municipal Pool, Twin Oaks Shopping Center, and Paramont Theatre. Pet-friendly community with UT Shuttle, washer & dryer in every apartment, and recycling center.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
480 sqft
Minutes from Lady Bird Lake. Also on the University of Texas at Austin shuttle route. Property offers laundry and recycling facilities and outdoor picnic and BBQ areas. Apartments feature built-in bookshelves and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD
2600 Lake Austin Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,552
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the life you want and live it right here! You'll have the best of Austin right at your fingertips with quick access to downtown, Lady Bird Lake, Zilker Park and the Hike and Bike Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Norwalk Lofts
1314 Norwalk Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2136 sqft
Available 10/15/20 The condo: This stand alone, luxury condo truly has it all! This three story, 2,136 sq. ft. condo home was built in 2008. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a flex-space/loft and 1 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
Pressler
507 Pressler St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,566
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1395 sqft
Centrally located community minutes away from Lady Bird Lake. Units feature bamboo flooring and granite countertops. The community has one of the largest pools in the area and a rooftop garden.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,575
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,693
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1302 sqft
Walking distance from downtown area and University of Texas. Spacious units have wooden flooring and dedicated corners for computers. Residents get access to a fitness center, coffee bar, and convenient online portal.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
5 Units Available
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1000 sqft
Conveniently located in West Austin on the UT shuttle route, close to downtown and Town Lake. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers access to BBQ grills, parking and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
20 Units Available
Coldwater
1717 Toomey Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,856
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1202 sqft
Apartment homes in a beautiful park like setting. Located adjacent to Lady Bird Lake, the beautiful Colorado River and Barton Creek. Hardwood floors, granite counters and more. Smoke-free available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
3 Units Available
Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,221
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1045 sqft
Close to Pease Park. Each apartment includes a furnished kitchen and private balcony, and comes with free wireless internet, cable TV and covered car parking. On-site amenities include a laundry, clubhouse, gym and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
6 Units Available
Park Place
1301 W 9th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,135
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
700 sqft
Pet-friendly living near West Austin Park. Walkable neighborhood. Recently renovated apartments boast hardwoods floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include on-site laundry, courtyard and bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
1 Unit Available
Lorrain Apartments
1401 Enfield Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1040 sqft
Quaint, peaceful living close to Pease District Park. Recently renovated apartments include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and a luxurious bathtub. Ideal location with carports, courtyard, and UT shuttle access.
Last updated July 7 at 08:04pm
3 Units Available
West Lynn Quarter
807 W Lynn, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,600
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
867 sqft
Across from the University of Texas. Student-friendly apartment community boasting a study center, fitness center and game room. Each fully furnished apartment features a kitchenette and bathroom with granite countertops. All utilities included.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Enfield Court Apartments
2606 Enfield Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
926 sqft
Located near the Lions Golf Course. Upgraded community with numerous benefits, including hardwood floors. On-site laundry provided, along with parking. Full pool available for residents. Located in Tarrytown District. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3406 Enfield Rd # A
3406 Enfield Road, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
870 sqft
Remodeled unique condo located in desirable Tarrytown neighborhood. Walk a couple of blocks to Lake Austin, coffee at Mozart's, and Deep Eddy pool. Minutes to Downtown. Open floor plan w natural light from wall to ceiling windows throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1909 David Street
1909 David Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1340 sqft
Central Austin Two Bed - Great Location! - Charming Central Austin Bungalow - 2 bedroom plus and 2 bathrooms. A welcoming front porch, hardwood floors thru-out, front living area opens to dining separated by glass french doors.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1717 TOOMEY ROAD
1717 Toomey Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,867
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live only steps from Barton Creek in a quiet park side location near Lady Bird Lake. Take a run around the lake, head to the dazzling, 8000 square foot rooftop deck or work out in the top-tier fitness studio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 Hollow Creek Unit A
1302 Hollow Creek Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Funky,cool 4-plex. Walking distance to Barton Springs/Zilker Park - Downstairs unit. Fresh paint and carpet coming. Open living area. Spacious kitchen/dining area with utility closet. Master bedroom with access to patio and open common yard area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3613 Windsor Rd
3613 Windsor Road, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2135 sqft
Classic Tarrytown home recently remodeled. Spacious circle driveway for off-street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1105 W 22nd 1/2 St
1105 W 22nd 1/2 St, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Unit A Available 08/11/20 3 bed / 2 bathroom home. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer included (RLNE5487826)
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1200 BARTON HILLS DR.
1200 Barton Hills Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in comfort and style within walking distance to Barton Springs! Experience modern city-living in a park-like setting combined with a fantastic view of Austin?s city lights and a touch of art for sophisticated taste.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115
1240 Barton Hills Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
761 sqft
1/1 Condo in Desirable Barton Hills! - Don't miss this updated first-floor condo located in Barton Hills! The neighborhood is minutes from downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs, hike & bike trail, AND MORE! With easy access to Highways and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1910 Robbins Place Unit 309
1910 Robbins Place, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
930 sqft
1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2 bed/2 bath West Campus Condo with cathedral ceilings, washer/dryer, 2 RSVD Pkg, Balcony - Highly desirable 2 bed/2 bath condo located in West Campus and walking distance to UT.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3708 Kennelwood
3708 Kennelwood Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
850 sqft
3708 Kennelwood Available 09/15/20 Tarrytown 1/1 just off Windsor Rd - Come to rent in the best part of town. Close to Downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2310 Longview St
2310 Longview Street, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
1614 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2310 Longview St in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
