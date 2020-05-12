All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

1202 Newning Ave 208

1202 Newning Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Newning Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1202 Newning Avenue - Property Id: 183244

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183244
Property Id 183244

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5774368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Newning Ave 208 have any available units?
1202 Newning Ave 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Newning Ave 208 have?
Some of 1202 Newning Ave 208's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Newning Ave 208 currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Newning Ave 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Newning Ave 208 pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Newning Ave 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1202 Newning Ave 208 offer parking?
No, 1202 Newning Ave 208 does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Newning Ave 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 Newning Ave 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Newning Ave 208 have a pool?
No, 1202 Newning Ave 208 does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Newning Ave 208 have accessible units?
No, 1202 Newning Ave 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Newning Ave 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Newning Ave 208 has units with dishwashers.

