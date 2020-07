Groves South Lamar Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage carport coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room google fiber guest parking key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board trash valet yoga

Cool. Eclectic. Edgy. Modern. Just when you thought the perfect place to live didn’t exist, along comes Groves South Lamar. Groves lets you get up close and personal to the vibrant nightlife and entertainment options buzzing with excitement. When you live here, you’ve got tons of options. Great selections for floor plans and living spaces and a myriad of opportunities for having plain old fun. You can kick back and relax at the elevated pool or live it up with friends at Barton Springs Pool. You can enjoy Happy Hour any hour on the rooftop deck. Or you can grab some grub at one of the hot spots on any of the local’s short list. From Valentina’s, Broken Spoke, Red’s Porch, and Alamo Draft House to Veracruz Food Truck, Soup Peddler and chef-crafted small plates at Vox Table, everything you could want or ask for is within reach. Craft beer? Check. Farm-to-table organic cuisine? Check. Upscale interiors and resort-style amenities? Check. Check. You name it. Groves South Lamar has