11505 Powder Mill TRL

Amenities
Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Anderson Mill - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Anderson Mill ~ Spacious Open Floorplan with Cathedral Ceilings ~ Beautiful Stone Fireplace ~ Wood Look Ceramic Plank Flooring Throughout ~ Large Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Breakfast Area & Bar ~ Dining Area ~ Large Master w/Double Vanity, Full Bath & 2 Closets ~ Generous Secondary Bedrooms & Lots of Closet Storage ~ Washer & Dryer Included ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard & Separate Dog Run ~ Close to 620 & 183 ~ Great Schools, Restaurants & Shopping Nearby
(RLNE5503040)