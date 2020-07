Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court conference room clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed business center coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator parking 24hr maintenance garage guest parking lobby online portal package receiving pet friendly trash valet

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Featuring a convenient, central location in the heart of the city, Austin's South First Distrct is known for an amazing restaurant scene. We're situated in the middle of the action, just west of Congress Avenue on First Street. Our South First Distrct Austin apartments are a straight shot from Downtown, near St. Edwards University, and on the CapMetro bus route #10. You will love exploring the treasures of this eclectic neighborhood, including fun cafes with outdoor patios, gourmet food trailers with picnic tables, craft beer taverns, cool art galleries, unique local bakeries, and vintage boutiqes. Root yourself at Tree.