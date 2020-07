Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse conference room dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal trash valet volleyball court

Parmer Place Apartment Homes is a premier apartment community located in the Tech Ridge area of North Austin, Texas. Located on Dessau Road, Parmer Place Apartment Homes provides residents with easy access the Tech Ridge Center, Interstate 35 Freeway, and Downtown Austin. Parmer Place Apartment Homes offers contemporary apartment homes, which feature soaring nine-foot ceilings with elegant crown molding, chef's kitchens with black appliances, and spacious bathrooms featuring garden tubs. With a unique and central location, Parmer Place Apartment Homes is close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at the nearby Shops at Tech Ridge, Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park, and Connally Stadium. Key Austin employment centers such as Dell and Samsung are only minutes away as well. Discover luxury and convenience at Parmer Place Apartment Homes in Austin, Texas.