Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

1133 Lott

1133 Lott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Lott Avenue, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
THIS BEAUTIFUL RENTAL IS LOCATED IN OAK LAWN AND JUST MINS AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN DALLAS
Residence Features

Ceiling fans
Spacious cabinets
Linen closets
Breakfast bar
Private balconies & patios
Large walk-in closets
Wood burning fireplaces

Community Amenities:
Controlled access gates
Clothes care center
Sparkling swimming pool
Picnic area & grills
Close to major highways
Professionally landscaped grounds
Planned monthly resident events
24-Hour emergency maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Lott have any available units?
1133 Lott doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Lott have?
Some of 1133 Lott's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Lott currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Lott isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Lott pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Lott is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1133 Lott offer parking?
No, 1133 Lott does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Lott have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Lott does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Lott have a pool?
Yes, 1133 Lott has a pool.
Does 1133 Lott have accessible units?
No, 1133 Lott does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Lott have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Lott does not have units with dishwashers.
