mlk 183
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
518 Apartments for rent in MLK-183, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
18 Units Available
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1089 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown Capitol Center. Unit amenities include dishwasher, patio/balcony and washer/dryer hookup. Residents have access to gym, playground, pool, on-site laundry and internet.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1705 Webberville Road
1705 Webberville Road, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1 sqft
Enjoy everything East Austin has to offer! Stunning newer build (2016) w/easy access to Downtown. Two large master bedrooms upstairs both with full baths. Washer/Dryer also conveniently upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5606 Samuel Huston
5606 Samuel Huston Avenue, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Remodeled East Side Home near MLK - Nicely remodeled 3 bed/1 bath home in hip east Austin neighborhood. Original hardwoods, granite counters, new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. Large fenced yard.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1125 Saucedo Street
1125 Saucedo Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1125 Saucedo Street in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1821 Rhodes Rd
1821 Rhodes Road, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1052 sqft
East Side Gem - Welcome home to this charming East side gem. Be welcomed by the front porch offering a wood swing.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
19 Units Available
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at RARE Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
6 Units Available
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1421 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mueller Gardens Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
66 Units Available
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,350
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1208 sqft
Opening late Summer 2020. Break out of the ordinary and discover east Austin's new urban hotspot.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4107 E 12th St 1
4107 East 12th Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1576 sqft
(RLNE5926129)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A
2814 Oak Springs Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1318 sqft
Make this totally remodelled, beautiful, historic house your new home! - Gleaming hardwood floors have been restored to their natural beauty and are enhanced by an open floor plan and cathedral ceilings in the spacious living area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1005 Muse Ln
1005 Muse Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1005 Muse Lane 78702 Available 08/01/20 Rent: 2700/mo ABP furnished! Month to month available. 2 bedroom + office or flex space. 1.5 baths.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5308 Golden Canary Lane
5308 Golden Canary Lane, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1888 sqft
Newly Constructed: 4 BR / 3 BA Home - 2 Car Garage - Pool - Close to Mueller - Brand new 4 bed / 3 bath home located in the highly coveted 51 East. Bruckner floor plan. Beautiful finishes with a very open plan.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Muse Lane
1000 Muse Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1253 sqft
Highly upgraded w/ top of the line chef's kitchen. w/stunning bath and walk-in shower.Fantastic community with 3 dog parks and a social community center w/ outdoor kitchen and gathering area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B
3000 Govalle Avenue, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1374 sqft
3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B Available 08/03/20 3/2.5 in Desirable East Austin! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE. WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS AND HAVE A VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5221 Tower Trl
5221 Tower Trail, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1114 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5221 Tower Trl in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2814 Garwood ST
2814 Garwood Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1311 sqft
Located in East Austin, this renovated home boasts wood look floors & hard tile, renovated bathrooms & a great kitchen! Close walk to HEB, the park, the library, delicious restaurants & public transportation. Bedrooms are very spacious.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1185 Pandora ST
1185 Pandora Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1298 sqft
This beautiful 2-story home close to central Austin is perfect for rental! Features 3 spacious beds, 2.5 baths, and open floor plan. The bright & lovely kitchen provides a delightful breakfast bar, appliances, ample cabinetry, & wide counter tops.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3300 Northeast Drive
3300 Northeast Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1705 sqft
Great Duplex in the Walnut Hills neighborhood. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1705 sq. ft. Washer and dryer hookups are in large garage. No carpet. Pet friendly. Huge shared backyard. Kitchen has convection oven, dishwasher and fridge.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2917 E 12th St - Unit A
2917 East 12th Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2200 sqft
Gorgeous Updated East Austin Home - Beautiful Floors: Updated, Spacious three bedroom two bathroom Home in Austin, TX available now.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5500 Steven Creek WAY
5500 Steven Creek Way, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1608 sqft
Modern contemporary updated residence in prime east Austin location, private setting, corner lot, features newer flooring/pint/ceiling fans, updated kitchen, quartz counters, stainless apps, carrera back-splash, large master suit w high ceilings,
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5404 Darlington LN
5404 Darlington Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1118 sqft
Contemporary Stunning Renovation ~ Inviting open flow-thru floor plan! Designer finishouts, large open kitchen,granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private backyard! Perfect home for entertaining, incredibly neareverything Mueller
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1144 Gunter Street
1144 Gunter Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1144 Gunter Street in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2706 Halcyon DR
2706 Halcyon Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1253 sqft
Modern 3-story standalone townhome in the heart of east Austin, offers style & comfort with spacious living room, large kitchen, abundant natural light, window treatments, ceiling fans, bonus 3rd room/office/exercise room, attached parking,
