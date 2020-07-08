All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1111 S. Lamar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1111 S. Lamar
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:50 PM

1111 S. Lamar

1111 S Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1111 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9672b6b0a4 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 S. Lamar have any available units?
1111 S. Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 S. Lamar have?
Some of 1111 S. Lamar's amenities include gym, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 S. Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
1111 S. Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 S. Lamar pet-friendly?
No, 1111 S. Lamar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1111 S. Lamar offer parking?
No, 1111 S. Lamar does not offer parking.
Does 1111 S. Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 S. Lamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 S. Lamar have a pool?
Yes, 1111 S. Lamar has a pool.
Does 1111 S. Lamar have accessible units?
No, 1111 S. Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 S. Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 S. Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
The Arcadian
8515 Shoal Creek Blvd
Austin, TX 78757
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705
The Rosedale
2211 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Beck at Wells Branch
2801 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin