937 Phillips St

Amenities

3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Hope Gardens! The main living area has hardwood flooring, and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has tile flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring as well.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer

Dryer



The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

Electric Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Shed

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace



Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



(RLNE5665757)