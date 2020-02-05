All apartments in Nashville
937 Phillips St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

937 Phillips St

937 Phillips Street · (615) 900-2625
Location

937 Phillips Street, Nashville, TN 37208
Hope Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 937 Phillips St · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1351 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Hope Gardens! The main living area has hardwood flooring, and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has tile flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring as well.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer

The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Shed
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace

Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5665757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Phillips St have any available units?
937 Phillips St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 Phillips St have?
Some of 937 Phillips St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Phillips St currently offering any rent specials?
937 Phillips St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Phillips St pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 Phillips St is pet friendly.
Does 937 Phillips St offer parking?
No, 937 Phillips St does not offer parking.
Does 937 Phillips St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 937 Phillips St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Phillips St have a pool?
No, 937 Phillips St does not have a pool.
Does 937 Phillips St have accessible units?
No, 937 Phillips St does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Phillips St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 Phillips St has units with dishwashers.
