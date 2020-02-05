937 Phillips St

Amenities
3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Hope Gardens! The main living area has hardwood flooring, and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has tile flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring as well.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer
The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional information:
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Shed
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
(RLNE5665757)