Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

865 Bellevue

865 Bellevue Rd · (615) 392-1503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN 37221
Cross Timbers

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit K24 · Avail. now

$1,186

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit U03 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit K02 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1064 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit N06 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1603 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 865 Bellevue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
volleyball court
yoga
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
car wash area
coffee bar
concierge
conference room
doorman
green community
hot tub
internet access
media room
racquetball court
sauna
smoke-free community
tennis court
trash valet
Located in an up-and-coming area of Nashville, 865 Bellevue Apartments offers the most spacious apartments and townhomes in the area for the highest quality living! Each apartment or townhome comes with a washer and dryer included, plantation blinds, private patio or balcony, and huge walk-in closets. Some upgraded apartments feature wood-style flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and built-in bookshelves. Whatever the need, these apartments will fulfill it. Outside your front door, take advantage of amenities such as the swimming pool, dog park, fitness center, and yoga studio, and putting green. The community is both smoke-free and gated, so breathe easy. Garage parking and package lockers are also available for the ultimate in convenience. Come home to the best of Nashville living, found at 865 Bellevue Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom:$300, 2 Bedroom: $400, 3 Bedroom: $500
Move-in Fees: $225 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Other, assigned. $125 for garages. Contact the Leasing Office for more information about our parking policy. Open lot: $15, Reserved Parking: $25, Garage: $125.
Storage Details: Garage: $125
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 Bellevue have any available units?
865 Bellevue has 12 units available starting at $1,186 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 865 Bellevue have?
Some of 865 Bellevue's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 Bellevue currently offering any rent specials?
865 Bellevue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 Bellevue pet-friendly?
Yes, 865 Bellevue is pet friendly.
Does 865 Bellevue offer parking?
Yes, 865 Bellevue offers parking.
Does 865 Bellevue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 865 Bellevue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 Bellevue have a pool?
Yes, 865 Bellevue has a pool.
Does 865 Bellevue have accessible units?
No, 865 Bellevue does not have accessible units.
Does 865 Bellevue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 865 Bellevue has units with dishwashers.
