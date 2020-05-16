Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished w/d hookup microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage package receiving volleyball court yoga cats allowed elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court car wash area coffee bar concierge conference room doorman green community hot tub internet access media room racquetball court sauna smoke-free community tennis court trash valet

Located in an up-and-coming area of Nashville, 865 Bellevue Apartments offers the most spacious apartments and townhomes in the area for the highest quality living! Each apartment or townhome comes with a washer and dryer included, plantation blinds, private patio or balcony, and huge walk-in closets. Some upgraded apartments feature wood-style flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and built-in bookshelves. Whatever the need, these apartments will fulfill it. Outside your front door, take advantage of amenities such as the swimming pool, dog park, fitness center, and yoga studio, and putting green. The community is both smoke-free and gated, so breathe easy. Garage parking and package lockers are also available for the ultimate in convenience. Come home to the best of Nashville living, found at 865 Bellevue Apartments.