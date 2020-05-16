Amenities
Located in an up-and-coming area of Nashville, 865 Bellevue Apartments offers the most spacious apartments and townhomes in the area for the highest quality living! Each apartment or townhome comes with a washer and dryer included, plantation blinds, private patio or balcony, and huge walk-in closets. Some upgraded apartments feature wood-style flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and built-in bookshelves. Whatever the need, these apartments will fulfill it. Outside your front door, take advantage of amenities such as the swimming pool, dog park, fitness center, and yoga studio, and putting green. The community is both smoke-free and gated, so breathe easy. Garage parking and package lockers are also available for the ultimate in convenience. Come home to the best of Nashville living, found at 865 Bellevue Apartments.