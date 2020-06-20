Rent Calculator
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
8036 Mandan Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8036 Mandan Dr
8036 Mandan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8036 Mandan Drive, Nashville, TN 37013
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8036 Mandan Dr have any available units?
8036 Mandan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8036 Mandan Dr have?
Some of 8036 Mandan Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8036 Mandan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8036 Mandan Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8036 Mandan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8036 Mandan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 8036 Mandan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8036 Mandan Dr does offer parking.
Does 8036 Mandan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8036 Mandan Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8036 Mandan Dr have a pool?
No, 8036 Mandan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8036 Mandan Dr have accessible units?
No, 8036 Mandan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8036 Mandan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8036 Mandan Dr has units with dishwashers.
