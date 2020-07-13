Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent (refundable) $150 (nonrefundable)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee; $8 for building and facility fee. Renter's insurance is not required.
Additional: Water, Sewer: $22/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for first pet, $250 for second pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: No aggressive breeds