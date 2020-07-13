All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Sunrise

189 Wallace Rd · (615) 994-7091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

189 Wallace Rd, Nashville, TN 37211

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit A8 · Avail. Aug 7

$799

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 330 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit D116 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit A32 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit A23 · Avail. now

$979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunrise.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
pool
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
online portal
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Welcome home to Sunrise Apartments. We are located in Nashville Tennessee, just minutes away from the Nashville Airport. Whether you're in the mood for a stroll around Nashville's downtown square or dining at China Moon, living at Sunrise Apartments makes getting there easy. Major parks, recreation and interstate access to Nashville are moments away.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent (refundable) $150 (nonrefundable)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee; $8 for building and facility fee. Renter's insurance is not required.
Additional: Water, Sewer: $22/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for first pet, $250 for second pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunrise have any available units?
Sunrise has 5 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunrise have?
Some of Sunrise's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunrise currently offering any rent specials?
Sunrise is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunrise pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunrise is pet friendly.
Does Sunrise offer parking?
Yes, Sunrise offers parking.
Does Sunrise have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sunrise does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunrise have a pool?
Yes, Sunrise has a pool.
Does Sunrise have accessible units?
No, Sunrise does not have accessible units.
Does Sunrise have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunrise has units with dishwashers.
