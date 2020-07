Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse conference room fire pit game room hot tub internet access internet cafe smoke-free community

West End Village offers stylish luxury apartment homes with an unbeatable location. Situated in the Historic West End Park neighborhood and located just one block off West End Avenue, the community provides residents with effortless access to Downtown, Midtown, and Green Hills; you are never far from the best live, work, and play destinations in Nashville.