Super Nice All Brick Ranch home with Beautiful hardwoods,new roof, new windows, & updated appliances, spacious cabinets,& pantry, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has plenty of room and storage.All located on a nice treed lot !!! No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike have any available units?