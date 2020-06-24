All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:42 AM

522 Stewarts Ferry Pike

522 Stewarts Ferry Pike · (615) 537-1180 ext. 510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

522 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN 37214
Hickory Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1749 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Super Nice All Brick Ranch home with Beautiful hardwoods,new roof, new windows, & updated appliances, spacious cabinets,& pantry, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has plenty of room and storage.All located on a nice treed lot !!! No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike have any available units?
522 Stewarts Ferry Pike has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike have?
Some of 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike currently offering any rent specials?
522 Stewarts Ferry Pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike pet-friendly?
No, 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike offer parking?
No, 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike does not offer parking.
Does 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike have a pool?
No, 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike does not have a pool.
Does 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike have accessible units?
No, 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Stewarts Ferry Pike has units with dishwashers.
