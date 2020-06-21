All apartments in Nashville
412 Elegance Way
412 Elegance Way

412 Elegance Way · No Longer Available
Location

412 Elegance Way, Nashville, TN 37076

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

