Nashville, TN
412 Elegance Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 14
412 Elegance Way
412 Elegance Way
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
412 Elegance Way, Nashville, TN 37076
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 Elegance Way have any available units?
412 Elegance Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 412 Elegance Way have?
Some of 412 Elegance Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 412 Elegance Way currently offering any rent specials?
412 Elegance Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Elegance Way pet-friendly?
No, 412 Elegance Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 412 Elegance Way offer parking?
Yes, 412 Elegance Way does offer parking.
Does 412 Elegance Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Elegance Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Elegance Way have a pool?
No, 412 Elegance Way does not have a pool.
Does 412 Elegance Way have accessible units?
No, 412 Elegance Way does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Elegance Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Elegance Way has units with dishwashers.
