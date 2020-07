Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub

Welcome to Whetstone Flats, where quality meets comfort! Offering luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in south Nashville, TN, Whetstone Flats has all the amenities you desire for your home. Each of our modern homes boasts stainless-steel appliances, full-size washer & dryers, granite countertops, smart outlets, designer plush carpeting, as well as private verandas or terraces. Whetstone Flats is Nashville’s most pet-friendly community!



Nestled on top of a hill, in the peaceful setting of Nashville, Whetstone Flats keeps you away from the noise but close to the excitement of Music City. The nearby I-40 and I-24 connect us to downtown, home to the Ryman Auditorium and the artistic SoBro area. We are also less than 10-minutes away from the Nashville International Airport, Global Mall at the Crossings, and Nashville Zoo at Grassmere.



