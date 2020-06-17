249 Mallory Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry

Shadowmoss! - This home has been well cared for! 3 bedroom/ 2 full baths, huge front and back yards, screened in back porch, right across the street from 2 Shadowmoss ponds.



This is a must see home. In the foyer you are greeted with hardwood floors. To the right is the laundry room with washer and dryer to convey. To the left are the 2 secondary bedrooms with good sized closets, full hall bath and an additional linen closet.



Large living room with fireplace and tons of windows and natural light welcome you as you further enter the home. Kitchen boasts a new gas stove, corner sink and cabinets galore!



Huge front and back yards to accommodate you & your family. Please call for a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5402858)