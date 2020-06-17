All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 249 Mallory Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
249 Mallory Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

249 Mallory Dr

249 Mallory Drive · (843) 419-5328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

249 Mallory Drive, Charleston, SC 29414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 249 Mallory Dr · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Shadowmoss! - This home has been well cared for! 3 bedroom/ 2 full baths, huge front and back yards, screened in back porch, right across the street from 2 Shadowmoss ponds.

This is a must see home. In the foyer you are greeted with hardwood floors. To the right is the laundry room with washer and dryer to convey. To the left are the 2 secondary bedrooms with good sized closets, full hall bath and an additional linen closet.

Large living room with fireplace and tons of windows and natural light welcome you as you further enter the home. Kitchen boasts a new gas stove, corner sink and cabinets galore!

Huge front and back yards to accommodate you & your family. Please call for a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5402858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Mallory Dr have any available units?
249 Mallory Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 249 Mallory Dr have?
Some of 249 Mallory Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Mallory Dr currently offering any rent specials?
249 Mallory Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Mallory Dr pet-friendly?
No, 249 Mallory Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 249 Mallory Dr offer parking?
No, 249 Mallory Dr does not offer parking.
Does 249 Mallory Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 Mallory Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Mallory Dr have a pool?
No, 249 Mallory Dr does not have a pool.
Does 249 Mallory Dr have accessible units?
No, 249 Mallory Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Mallory Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 Mallory Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Mallory Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 Mallory Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 249 Mallory Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd
Charleston, SC 29455
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Caroline
99 WestEdge St
Charleston, SC 29403
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way
Charleston, SC 29410
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St
Charleston, SC 29403
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue
Charleston, SC 29403
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd
Charleston, SC 29492

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity