Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system bike storage car wash area coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit hot tub online portal shuffle board trash valet

The Avenues at Verdier Pointe is a charming community that offers thoughtfully designed one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Homes that are meant to be lived in like real people do every, single day! To start, each has modern kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops as well as private screened-in patios. We also provide 24-hour emergency maintenance services and an online resident portal for extra convenience, because you are way too busy enjoying life not to have amenities. Now outside your door, The Avenues at Verdier Pointe continues to charm the well-heeled socks off your feet! When you come home from work, a day in Charleston, a round of golf, or hanging at the beach, you have earned some chill time. This is why we ensure the resort-style saltwater swimming pool is in pristine condition and awaiting your arrival. Want to be just a little competitive with the oldies and newbies (friends that is), check out the game room, complete with a pool ...