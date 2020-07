Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Harbour Court is located next to the Columbia River, offering scenic river views combined with high-quality living, convenience, and privacy. Our pet-friendly community is minutes from Downtown Portland, directly across from Delta Park and near multiple shopping and dining options. You will fall in love with our newly updated one and two-bedroom apartments. Our interiors include modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, large living spaces, air conditioning, and a washer and dryer. Our amenity centers include a fitness center, a year-round indoor pool, and a spa. Call today to schedule your appointment to tour. You will love coming home to Harbour Court Apartments.