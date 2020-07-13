Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM

178 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Portland, OR

Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
6 Units Available
Bridgeton
Harbour Court
910 N Harbour Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,320
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1115 sqft
Within walking distance of North Portland Harbor, enjoy a fireplace, in-unit laundry, and modern appliances along with a 24-hour gym, hot tub, key fob access, pool, courtyard, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
62 Units Available
Nob Hill
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,248
226 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
511 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
12 Units Available
South Portland
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1018 sqft
Prime location close to the river with plenty of shopping and dining options. Modern apartments feature open, all-black kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plenty of light and lots of storage space.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
30 Units Available
South Portland
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Verified

1 of 238

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Goose Hollow
North Hollow
1551 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,187
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,491
995 sqft
Prime location close to the mountains, major businesses and Portland shops and restaurants. Units feature dishwasher, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a gym, 24-hour maintenance and parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Nob Hill
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
851 sqft
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
25 Units Available
Pearl
Block 17
1161 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,406
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,878
1091 sqft
High-rise apartments with views of the Willamette River. Walk to park, shops, restaurants and nearby public transportation stops. Units have stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and private balcony. Pet-friendly. Guest suite available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Nob Hill
LL Hawkins
1515 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,315
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spotless, uber-contemporary apartments in a brand-new building with clubhouse and courtyard. Ice maker, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Located in Portland's trendy Slabtown neighborhood, close to I-30.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Eliot
The Century
3270 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,201
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,354
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
851 sqft
Building on its reputation for bicycles, beers and brunch, the Williams District has grown into a quaint, must-live location.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Beaumont-Wilshire
The Bridgetown
4525 Northeast Fremont Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,316
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bridgetown is a 50-Unit net zero, eco-friendly apartment building in the NE Beaumont Village neighborhood of Northeast Portland.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Nob Hill
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,464
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1022 sqft
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Kerns
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,540
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Hazelwood
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1064 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
10 Units Available
Eliot
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,325
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
944 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
73 Units Available
Sylvan-Highlands
Tabor Commons
1020 SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$875
239 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
480 sqft
Rich in History. Tabor Commons, formally known Worldview, has been transformed into a beautiful vintage, modern apartment community located in the amazing Mt. Tabor neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Hosford-Abernethy
The Marilyn
2390 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,249
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
616 sqft
NOW LEASING: Modern Hawthorne living, offering studio and one bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
81 Units Available
Kerns
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,168
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,428
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
Pearl
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
18 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,134
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
South Portland
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,482
860 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,619
1793 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
9 Units Available
Pearl
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,395
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1174 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
12 Units Available
Nob Hill
The Addy
1222 NW 18th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,081
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
779 sqft
Minutes to downtown Portland. Residences feature open-concept living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Property offers a communal lounge, terrace, and on-site restaurant. BIKETOWN station located outside the property.

July 2020 Portland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Portland Rent Report. Portland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Portland rent trends were flat over the past month

Portland rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portland stand at $1,119 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,321 for a two-bedroom. Portland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Portland over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Portland rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Portland, similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Portland is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Though Oregon's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Eugene whereas rents have fallen 1.4% in Salem.
    • Portland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,321 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Portland fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portland than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Portland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

