AL
/
OR
/
portland
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM

109 Studio Apartments for rent in Portland, OR

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,235
499 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 12:30 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,205
539 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer city, river and mountain views. Modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings, open layout, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pet-friendly community, rooftop deck, BBQ/grill area.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
21 Units Available
Pearl
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,368
605 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
57 Units Available
Buckman
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
486 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
19 Units Available
Homestead
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,313
528 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
13 Units Available
South Portland
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
490 sqft
Prime location close to the river with plenty of shopping and dining options. Modern apartments feature open, all-black kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plenty of light and lots of storage space.
Verified

1 of 238

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
5 Units Available
Goose Hollow
North Hollow
1551 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,187
530 sqft
Prime location close to the mountains, major businesses and Portland shops and restaurants. Units feature dishwasher, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a gym, 24-hour maintenance and parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Eliot
The Century
3270 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,201
542 sqft
Building on its reputation for bicycles, beers and brunch, the Williams District has grown into a quaint, must-live location.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
27 Units Available
Kerns
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,540
522 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Kerns
Burnside 26 Apartments
2625 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
505 sqft
Located in Portland's fashionable Central Eastside district, apartments boast natural wood floors, stainless steel surfaces and plenty of extra storage space. A pet-friendly community. On-site features include media room, business center and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,080
374 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Richmond
Anthology on Division
3330 Southeast Division, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
366 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Nob Hill
The Thornton
1953 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
437 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
26 Units Available
Nob Hill
Rivage
2220 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,257
538 sqft
Newly constructed homes in Nob Hill, just footsteps from the river. Contemporary rooms have air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Business center, fire pit and lobby. Close to Route 30. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
209 Units Available
Old Town Chinatown
Denizen
250 NE Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,330
486 sqft
WELCOME TO DENIZEN Denizen is the new, not-so-hidden destination at the vibrant intersection of Portland's eastside industrial district and the lush, historic Laurelhurst neighborood.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
15 Units Available
Pearl
Honeyman Hardware Lofts
555 NW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,379
829 sqft
Modern living in the Pearl District. Within walking distance to restaurants and salons. Apartment community has controlled access and features a rooftop deck. Units boast stainless steel appliances, alarm systems, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
Contact for Availability
Nob Hill
The Carson Apartments
2121 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,270
448 sqft
Nestled in Portland's trendy Slabtown, The Carson Apartments is just steps away from boutique shopping, choice eats, and cozy watering holes. Grab a beer at Breakside Brewery, or stop by CoHo productions for locally produced, artist-driven plays.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Pearl
10th @ Hoyt
925 NW Hoyt St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,247
562 sqft
Minutes from the water and I-405. Modern apartments featuring a fireplace, walk-in closets and granite countertops. A full gym, fire pit and hot tub are available on-site. Dog and cats are welcomed.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Portland
Cyan PDX
1720 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,136
578 sqft
Located close to Portland State University and I-405. Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, and a designer kitchen. Community amenities include a gym, courtyard, and community garden.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Lloyd District
Merrick
1231 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,170
515 sqft
Located just 15 minutes away from Portland International Airport, this pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a hot tub and parking garages for residents. Homes feature high ceilings and large windows.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
79 Units Available
Kerns
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,168
458 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
21 Units Available
Pearl
Wyatt
1221 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,460
661 sqft
Comfortable units in a smoke-free community. Apartments feature large windows, old brickwork and modern kitchen appliances. Located close to the Ecotrust building, which hosts a farmer's market regularly. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Old Town Chinatown
38 Davis
38 NW Davis St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,400
424 sqft
Located near the galleries, nightlife, and restaurants. On-site fitness center, bike parking and wash area, and rooftop deck with a view. Homes offer LED lighting and ENERGY Star appliances. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
69 Units Available
Buckman
Grand Belmont
514 Southeast Belmont Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
443 sqft
Introducing Grand + Belmont. 131 historically inspired apartment homes for rent on the Central Eastside. A quintessential Portland neighborhood where innovators, problem-solvers, thought-leaders and button-pushers thrive.
Rent Report
Portland

July 2020 Portland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Portland Rent Report. Portland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Portland rent trends were flat over the past month

Portland rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portland stand at $1,119 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,321 for a two-bedroom. Portland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Portland over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Portland rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Portland, similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Portland is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Though Oregon's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Eugene whereas rents have fallen 1.4% in Salem.
    • Portland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,321 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Portland fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portland than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Portland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPortland 3 BedroomsPortland Accessible ApartmentsPortland Apartments under $1,000Portland Apartments under $1,100Portland Apartments under $1,200Portland Apartments with BalconyPortland Apartments with GaragePortland Apartments with GymPortland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPortland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPortland Apartments with ParkingPortland Apartments with PoolPortland Apartments with Washer-DryerPortland Cheap PlacesPortland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Furnished ApartmentsPortland Luxury PlacesPortland Pet Friendly PlacesPortland Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckmanPearlRichmondKernsGoose HollowSouth Portland

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science UniversityPortland Community CollegeUniversity of Western StatesConcordia University-Portland