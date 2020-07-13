Apartment List
/
OR
/
portland
/
apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

53 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Portland, OR

Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
12 Units Available
Nob Hill
The Addy
1222 NW 18th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,092
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
779 sqft
Minutes to downtown Portland. Residences feature open-concept living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Property offers a communal lounge, terrace, and on-site restaurant. BIKETOWN station located outside the property.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Richmond
Anthology on Division
3330 Southeast Division, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 02:44pm
2 Units Available
Homestead
Grace Apartments
1002 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
500 sqft
A block from OHSU. This charming community offers custom kitchens, renovated bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. On-site laundry and recycling services. Spacious interiors with ample storage.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
11 Units Available
Rockwood
The Nash
224 SE 188th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Discover the comfort and style youve been searching for at The Nash Apartments! We offer spacious apartment homes at an incredible value. The Nash is conveniently located in Gresham, Oregon, just outside of Portland.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Westfal
1880 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
484 sqft
Situated across the street from Portland State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors and claw-foot tubs in a historic brick building. On-site coffee house and laundry.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
1 Unit Available
Portsmouth
Park Place North
4941-6061 North Fessenden Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choosing your home is important. Here at Park Place North, we focus on your needs and fit you to the perfect space. Check out our available one, two and three bedrooms to fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 03:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Nob Hill
Marcella Apartments
2151 Northwest Johnson Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,049
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
WELCOME HOME TO MARCELLA\nLocated in the heart of the NW Alphabet District, youll find yourself steps from everything your heart desires.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Richmond
Division Street Lofts
4725 SE Division St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,100
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Controlled access community located in the Richmond area near Mt. Tabor Park. Interior upgrades include built-in USB ports, quartz countertops, wine racks, and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
5 Units Available
Buckman
East 12 Lofts
1100 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,055
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
In the desirable Buckman neighborhood near brew pubs, dining, and the Willamette River. Rec room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor bike parking, and a pet washing station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
3 Units Available
Wilkes
Executive 1801
1801 NE 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Just minutes to Beale Street, I-240, and I-40 in the Raleigh/Bartlett market area. Units with gallery-style kitchens, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, tile floors, and private balconies/patios.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
$
4 Units Available
West Portland Park
Quail Ridge Apartments
4735 SW Luradel St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Whether you are moving down the street, across town, or from another state, we offer well maintained apartments that are professionally managed. We are conveniently located minutes from I-5 and Hwy 217, shopping, dining, and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
$
12 Units Available
Pearl
Pearl Studios
1430 Pettygrove St, Portland, OR
Studio
$985
306 sqft
Pearl Studios Apartments is located in the renowned Pearl District, walking distance of Portland's favorite restaurants, shopping, groceries, nightlife, parks, educational institutes, bookstores, transit and so much more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 6 at 11:26pm
6 Units Available
Goose Hollow
2020 Building
2020 SW Salmon St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community provides 24-hour emergency maintenance. A beautiful community near Greenwood Park Mall. On-spite playground, business center, and ample green space. Modern and spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Hosford-Abernethy
Lynnwood
1634 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$925
264 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
550 sqft
Updated and clean, the Lynnwood blends 1920's charm with 21st century updates. Spacious studios with large walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Lynnwood.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 03:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ashcreek
Garden Court
7059 SW Garden Home Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We have just what you've been looking for - Garden Court is a quaint, well-kept community with an excellent location. Head over to Multnomah Village for shopping and lunch or walk two blocks to the Garden Home Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cathedral Park
Louis York
9000 North Ivanhoe Street, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,030
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Louis York consists of 47 high efficiency apartment homes. Simple, Clean design! The kitchen has natural maple cabinetry and black energy efficient appliances including a dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
2 Units Available
Richmond
Powell Gardens
3506 Southeast 33rd Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
798 sqft
Powell Gardens is a beautiful, clean and quiet property located at SE 33rd Ave.and Powell Blvd. in the Richmond neighborhood, popularly known as the “Hawthorne District.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 29 at 06:18pm
2 Units Available
Lloyd District
Serene Court
1130 Northeast 1st Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$965
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
585 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, built-in cabinetry, murphy beds and walk-in closets. Located just steps from the bus and MAX stops, and minutes from the Pearl District, Mississippi Avenue and North Williams.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Gresham-Centennial
Applegate
17726 SE Division St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
877 sqft
Applegate apartments feature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with excellent extras in the SE Portland area. We are close to shopping, schools, bus lines and the MAX.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Lloyd District
The Union
304 NE Multnomah St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,072
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,171
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1055 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Portland's Lloyd District, close to shops and bars. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors in rooms. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and BBQ and grill. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
3 Units Available
Creston-Kenilworth
Roseland
5811 Southeast Boise Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,030
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
541 sqft
Roseland is a brand new community in the Foster Powell neighborhood. Steps away from shops, restaurants and bars, our apartments offer modern living, with all of the modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
2 Units Available
Hosford-Abernethy
Warnell
1512 Southeast 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
330 sqft
Hardwood floors and glass front built-ins in every studio and one bedroom apartment home. The Warnell is located in the heart of lower Hawthorne at the edge of beautiful Ladd's Addiion.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
5 Units Available
Goose Hollow
Grandview
1329 Southwest 14th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Goose Hollow neighborhood. Grandview Apartment homes offer a historical feeling with high ceilings, bay windows, panoramic views, full sized kitchens, and baths.

July 2020 Portland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Portland Rent Report. Portland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Portland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Portland Rent Report. Portland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Portland rent trends were flat over the past month

Portland rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portland stand at $1,119 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,321 for a two-bedroom. Portland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Portland over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Portland rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Portland, similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Portland is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Though Oregon's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Eugene whereas rents have fallen 1.4% in Salem.
    • Portland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,321 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Portland fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portland than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Portland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPortland 3 BedroomsPortland Accessible ApartmentsPortland Apartments under $1,000Portland Apartments under $1,100Portland Apartments under $1,200
    Portland Apartments with BalconyPortland Apartments with GaragePortland Apartments with GymPortland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPortland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPortland Apartments with ParkingPortland Apartments with Pool
    Portland Apartments with Washer-DryerPortland Cheap PlacesPortland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Furnished ApartmentsPortland Luxury PlacesPortland Pet Friendly PlacesPortland Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
    Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
    Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckman
    PearlRichmondKerns
    Goose HollowSouth Portland

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science University
    Portland Community CollegeUniversity of Western States
    Concordia University-Portland