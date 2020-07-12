/
buckman
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
151 Apartments for rent in Buckman, Portland, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
69 Units Available
Broadstone Anthem
1313 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,345
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
990 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Hawthorne Twenty Six
2625 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,255
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawthorne Twenty Six in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
Linden
1250 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,263
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
835 sqft
Chic granite counters, plank flooring and fully equipped kitchens define these comfortable homes located close to Eastside Portland. Pet-friendly community with its own dog park. Courtyard, clubhouse and 24-gym for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Modera Belmont
685 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,351
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1061 sqft
Within a modern, walkable community. Outstanding onsite amenities include a fitness studio, game room and on-demand classes. These eco-friendly homes feature designer lighting and large windows. Easy access to the city.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
57 Units Available
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,476
1331 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
East of Eleven
310 Southeast 12th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
643 sqft
Situated in Southeast Portland, East of Eleven offers surprising details, bright open spaces and intentional amenities giving an escape to Portlanders looking for a space to live authenticaly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Ella Marie Apartments
1205 Southeast Morrison Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,499
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ella Marie is sophisticated living in Portland’s newly-evolving Central Eastside.Throughout a mix of warehouses and industrial buildings you will find emerging microbreweries, restaurants and never-ending ways to spend your time.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
72 Units Available
Grand Belmont
514 Southeast Belmont Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,574
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing Grand + Belmont. 131 historically inspired apartment homes for rent on the Central Eastside. A quintessential Portland neighborhood where innovators, problem-solvers, thought-leaders and button-pushers thrive.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
5 Units Available
East 12 Lofts
1100 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,055
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
In the desirable Buckman neighborhood near brew pubs, dining, and the Willamette River. Rec room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor bike parking, and a pet washing station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Lower Burnside Lofts
60 SE 10th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
849 sqft
Great location in Buckman neighborhood, close to restaurants and bars. Units are studio, one or two-bedroom with updated amenities and city views. Community has bicycle storage, reserved garage parking, and a sky lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
27th East
533 Southeast 27th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
840 sqft
549 SE 27th Ave Available 08/15/20 Self-guided Tours of Sanitized Homes Available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
2121 Belmont
2121 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,655
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1513 sqft
Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, granite counter-tops, and hardwood floors. Amenities include internet access and 24-hr gym. Only a short drive across the Willamette River to the University District and downtown Portland.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
2 Units Available
Queen Marie
1210 Southeast 20th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,185
605 sqft
Choosing your home is important. Here at Queen Marie, we focus on your needs and fit you to the perfect space. Check out our available studio and one bedrooms to fit your lifestyle.
Last updated April 17 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
5 MLK
5 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,525
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 MLK, located in Portland, OR, was acquired in 2017. Currently under construction, Gerding Edlen is developing the site into a mixed-use, 17-story building with 220 apartment units, 120,000 sq. ft. of office space and 15,000 sq. ft. of retail space.
Last updated March 30 at 03:14pm
6 Units Available
Koz on Thirteenth
123 SE 13th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,100
228 sqft
cosé/kōz: to make oneself cozy: be cozy kōz on Thirteenth offers extraordinary functionality with modern conveniences and a modest footprint in one of Portland's most desirable neighborhoods - Buckman.
Results within 1 mile of Buckman
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
81 Units Available
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,168
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,428
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,540
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,325
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
944 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Marilyn
2390 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,249
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
616 sqft
NOW LEASING: Modern Hawthorne living, offering studio and one bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
Contact for Availability
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,176
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
288 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
822 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
5 Units Available
The Westfal
1880 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
484 sqft
Situated across the street from Portland State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors and claw-foot tubs in a historic brick building. On-site coffee house and laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Axcess 15
1500 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,264
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
974 sqft
Axcess 15 redefines luxury. Located in the heart of the trendy Lloyd District, the one- and two-bedroom apartments are consistently rated among the best in the Portland, OR area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,245
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
