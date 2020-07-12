/
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
161 Apartments for rent in Richmond, Portland, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
7 Units Available
The Fifty at Division
4975 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,155
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed, this apartment community in southeast Portland features a pet-washing station, a 24-hour gym and a rooftop deck. The homes have in-unit laundry, built-in USB charging outlets and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Anthology on Division
3330 Southeast Division, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
10 Units Available
Tabor View Lofts
2655 Southeast 50th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,210
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Community amenities at this property include controlled access, 24-hour fitness center and reserved parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, USB charging outlets and high ceilings. Ivon Street Park and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
5 Units Available
Division Street Lofts
4725 SE Division St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,100
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Controlled access community located in the Richmond area near Mt. Tabor Park. Interior upgrades include built-in USB ports, quartz countertops, wine racks, and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Hawthorne 31 Apartments
1515 Southeast 31st Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
519 sqft
Hawthorne 31 is a 30 unit community in the heart of Portland's vibrant Hawthorne District. Make yourself at home in one of our studio or one bedroom apartment homes, each with oversized windows, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
2 Units Available
Powell Gardens
3506 Southeast 33rd Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
798 sqft
Powell Gardens is a beautiful, clean and quiet property located at SE 33rd Ave.and Powell Blvd. in the Richmond neighborhood, popularly known as the “Hawthorne District.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Move the House Apartments
3810 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move the House is a 26 apartment home mid-rise in the heart of Portland's vibrant Richmond neighborhood. Offering studio, one and two bedroom floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
73 Units Available
Tabor Commons
1020 SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$875
239 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
480 sqft
Rich in History. Tabor Commons, formally known Worldview, has been transformed into a beautiful vintage, modern apartment community located in the amazing Mt. Tabor neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Marilyn
2390 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,249
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
616 sqft
NOW LEASING: Modern Hawthorne living, offering studio and one bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Hawthorne Twenty Six
2625 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,255
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawthorne Twenty Six in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Burnside 26 Apartments
2625 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Portland's fashionable Central Eastside district, apartments boast natural wood floors, stainless steel surfaces and plenty of extra storage space. A pet-friendly community. On-site features include media room, business center and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Hawthorne PDX
4717 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
549 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
20th on Hawthorne
1550 SE 20th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,438
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have it all: granite countertops, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, soaking tubs, and more. With easy access to both I-5 and I-84, residents are just minutes from shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
The Enclave
3636 Southeast Mall Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
845 sqft
The Enclave Apartments are a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in Portland, OR. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
27th East
533 Southeast 27th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
840 sqft
549 SE 27th Ave Available 08/15/20 Self-guided Tours of Sanitized Homes Available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
3737 Southeast 36th Place, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This cozy two-story hidden gem in inner SE Portland is truly a place you will want to call home! Right on the bus line and minutes to downtown, these lovely 2 and 3 bedroom homes are within walking distance to everything that is Portland.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
4 Units Available
Wingsong
753 Southeast 60th Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1025 sqft
Beautiful Mt. Tabor location! You get the best of the best when living here. Each of our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes come equipped with full size washer and dryer, tons of closet space and wonderful open kitchens. Call today!
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
2121 Belmont
2121 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,655
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1513 sqft
Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, granite counter-tops, and hardwood floors. Amenities include internet access and 24-hr gym. Only a short drive across the Willamette River to the University District and downtown Portland.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
13 Units Available
Lynnwood
1634 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$925
264 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
550 sqft
Updated and clean, the Lynnwood blends 1920's charm with 21st century updates. Spacious studios with large walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Lynnwood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
2 Units Available
Queen Marie
1210 Southeast 20th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,185
605 sqft
Choosing your home is important. Here at Queen Marie, we focus on your needs and fit you to the perfect space. Check out our available studio and one bedrooms to fit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
3 Units Available
Roseland
5811 Southeast Boise Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,030
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
541 sqft
Roseland is a brand new community in the Foster Powell neighborhood. Steps away from shops, restaurants and bars, our apartments offer modern living, with all of the modern conveniences.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
2 Units Available
Warnell
1512 Southeast 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
330 sqft
Hardwood floors and glass front built-ins in every studio and one bedroom apartment home. The Warnell is located in the heart of lower Hawthorne at the edge of beautiful Ladd's Addiion.
Last updated May 21 at 05:56pm
1 Unit Available
Salmon Street Villa
4236 SE Salmon St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
544 sqft
Located in the Sunnyside community of Southeast Portland and within minutes of I-84, I-205 and I-5. Single-story units feature hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and well-manicured lawns. Storage units for rent available onsite.
Last updated March 10 at 06:22pm
Contact for Availability
Garden Park
5104 SE 30th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
Luxury community features parking, pool, sauna and coffee bar. Residents live in units with dishwasher, fireplace, garbage disposal and laundry. Located on SE 30th Ave, close to dining, shopping and parks.
