goose hollow
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
151 Apartments for rent in Goose Hollow, Portland, OR
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
3 Units Available
North Hollow
1551 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,187
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
995 sqft
Prime location close to the mountains, major businesses and Portland shops and restaurants. Units feature dishwasher, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a gym, 24-hour maintenance and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Tanner Flats
2004 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,505
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanner Flats in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
110 Units Available
Alta Peak
1625 SW Alder St., Portland, OR
Studio
$1,438
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,591
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1014 sqft
Just because you live to explore doesn’t mean you don’t crave a comfortable, restorative spot to call home.
Last updated July 6 at 11:26pm
6 Units Available
2020 Building
2020 SW Salmon St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community provides 24-hour emergency maintenance. A beautiful community near Greenwood Park Mall. On-spite playground, business center, and ample green space. Modern and spacious interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
5 Units Available
Grandview
1329 Southwest 14th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Goose Hollow neighborhood. Grandview Apartment homes offer a historical feeling with high ceilings, bay windows, panoramic views, full sized kitchens, and baths.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
3 Units Available
Allendale
730 Southwest Saint Clair Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,115
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Allendale Apartments feature unique vintage architecture and floor plans that suit your downtown lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Goose Hollow
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
851 sqft
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Block 17
1161 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,406
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,878
1091 sqft
High-rise apartments with views of the Willamette River. Walk to park, shops, restaurants and nearby public transportation stops. Units have stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and private balcony. Pet-friendly. Guest suite available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
LL Hawkins
1515 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,315
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spotless, uber-contemporary apartments in a brand-new building with clubhouse and courtyard. Ice maker, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Located in Portland's trendy Slabtown neighborhood, close to I-30.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,464
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1022 sqft
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1064 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
12 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,471
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,746
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1480 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
ORO
1470 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
719 sqft
Introducing ORO The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
18 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,134
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
9 Units Available
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,395
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1174 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
12 Units Available
The Addy
1222 NW 18th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,081
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
779 sqft
Minutes to downtown Portland. Residences feature open-concept living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Property offers a communal lounge, terrace, and on-site restaurant. BIKETOWN station located outside the property.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
20 Units Available
Heartline Apartments
1250 Northwest Kearny Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,485
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1308 sqft
Fifteen-story glass tower in the Pearl District. Air conditioned units with open floorplans and large living areas. Rooftop lounge, elevator, and media center for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
21 Units Available
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,374
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1219 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
Contact for Availability
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,176
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
288 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
822 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
135 Units Available
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,076
1075 sqft
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
5 Units Available
The Westfal
1880 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
484 sqft
Situated across the street from Portland State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors and claw-foot tubs in a historic brick building. On-site coffee house and laundry.
