Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Chateau Hills

10530 SW Butner Rd · (503) 966-9436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10530 SW Butner Rd, Portland, OR 97225
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10510-5 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 10570-7 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 10570-8 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10510-3 · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1360 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateau Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
basketball court
guest parking
playground
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Tour and Check Current Availability!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - to 1 month
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: Under 25 lbs or less, breed restrictions
Dogs
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions 25 lbs or less for dogs
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Small storage cabinets by carport

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chateau Hills have any available units?
Chateau Hills has 4 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Chateau Hills have?
Some of Chateau Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateau Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Chateau Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateau Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Chateau Hills is pet friendly.
Does Chateau Hills offer parking?
Yes, Chateau Hills offers parking.
Does Chateau Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chateau Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateau Hills have a pool?
No, Chateau Hills does not have a pool.
Does Chateau Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Chateau Hills has accessible units.
Does Chateau Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateau Hills has units with dishwashers.
