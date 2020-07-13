Chateau Hills

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - to 1 month
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: Under 25 lbs or less, breed restrictions
Dogs
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions 25 lbs or less for dogs
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Small storage cabinets by carport