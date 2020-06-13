Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

162 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Portland, OR

Finding an apartment in Portland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4 Units Available
Springville Oaks
16320 NW Canton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,399
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located close to downtown area, with such apartment amenities as stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Residences have access to a clubhouse and parking garages.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Buckman
72 Units Available
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,476
1332 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Nob Hill
49 Units Available
Kado NW
1378 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,480
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
1 of 50

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
The Thornton
1953 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$999
384 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 32

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Nob Hill
10 Units Available
Slabtown Flats
1885 NW Quimby Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,300
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
965 sqft
You know that magical moment in Portland where the forest and the city collide? That’s Slabtown. And within Slabtown, there is a place where history and tradition meet modern design and conveniences.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Old Town Chinatown
26 Units Available
The Rodney
1470 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,325
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1462 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Portland
19 Units Available
The Douglas
2083 SW River Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1002 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Eliot
7 Units Available
Cook Street
107 N Cook St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,242
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,456
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have picture windows, great views, and well-appointed living spaces. Great location close to Ex Novo, Lillis Albina City Park, and TwentySix Cafe. Community offers rooftop deck, fire pits, and library lounge.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
21 Units Available
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,299
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
852 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
1 of 44

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Portland
3 Units Available
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
Linc245
245 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1067 sqft
Close to Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Apartments feature washers and dryers, large closets and private balconies. Select units boast 15-foot ceilings and Willamette River views. On-site coffee and newspaper service, and fitness center with sauna.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Portland
24 Units Available
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,255
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1064 sqft
Up to 4 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
1 of 67

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
Nob Hill
13 Units Available
Waterline
2080 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,216
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1048 sqft
Pleasant views of the Willamette River complement these stylish interiors, featuring carpeted floors, gourmet kitchens, and private patio/balcony. Perfectly located for quick access to the I-405, on-site amenities include clubhouse, elevator and pool.
1 of 61

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
$
Downtown Portland
21 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,374
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1480 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Downtown Portland
23 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$995
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
Richmond
3 Units Available
Division Street Lofts
4725 SE Division St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,110
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Controlled access community located in the Richmond area near Mt. Tabor Park. Interior upgrades include built-in USB ports, quartz countertops, wine racks, and in-unit laundry facilities.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
Lents
10 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,110
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
1 of 58

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
Richmond
9 Units Available
Tabor View Lofts
2655 Southeast 50th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,120
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
638 sqft
Community amenities at this property include controlled access, 24-hour fitness center and reserved parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, USB charging outlets and high ceilings. Ivon Street Park and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Boise
77 Units Available
Revere
3309 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,380
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
959 sqft
BRAND NEW, modern apartments on Mississippi Ave., now leasing for immediate move-in! Get ready to Live Loud and True at North Portland's most vibrant new community.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Downtown Portland
15 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,059
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,048
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
1 of 31

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13 Units Available
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Eliot
8 Units Available
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,270
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
944 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
1 of 62

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Pearl
22 Units Available
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,410
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1219 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
City Guide for Portland, OR

"Well Portland, Oregon and sloe gin fizz. If that ain't love then tell me what is." (-Loretta Lynn, "Portland Oregon")

Portland, where the dream of the 90s is still alive! Whether you’re an outdoor sports guru interested in maximizing your time on mountain and coast or a caffeinated fashionista joining the hipster pilgrimage, Portland, Oregon, is a fun and funky place to inhabit. But the intention to be a Portlander is only part of the formula; you still need a place to crash, right? Let’s find you a flippin’ sweet apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Portland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Portland, OR

Finding an apartment in Portland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

