AL
/
OR
/
portland
/
apartments under 1200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

126 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Portland, OR

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Richmond
Division Street Lofts
4725 SE Division St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,100
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Controlled access community located in the Richmond area near Mt. Tabor Park. Interior upgrades include built-in USB ports, quartz countertops, wine racks, and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
3 Units Available
Wilkes
Executive 1801
1801 NE 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Just minutes to Beale Street, I-240, and I-40 in the Raleigh/Bartlett market area. Units with gallery-style kitchens, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, tile floors, and private balconies/patios.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
$
4 Units Available
West Portland Park
Quail Ridge Apartments
4735 SW Luradel St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Whether you are moving down the street, across town, or from another state, we offer well maintained apartments that are professionally managed. We are conveniently located minutes from I-5 and Hwy 217, shopping, dining, and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
$
12 Units Available
Pearl
Pearl Studios
1430 Pettygrove St, Portland, OR
Studio
$985
306 sqft
Pearl Studios Apartments is located in the renowned Pearl District, walking distance of Portland's favorite restaurants, shopping, groceries, nightlife, parks, educational institutes, bookstores, transit and so much more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 6 at 11:26pm
6 Units Available
Goose Hollow
2020 Building
2020 SW Salmon St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community provides 24-hour emergency maintenance. A beautiful community near Greenwood Park Mall. On-spite playground, business center, and ample green space. Modern and spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
5 Units Available
Goose Hollow
Grandview
1329 Southwest 14th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Goose Hollow neighborhood. Grandview Apartment homes offer a historical feeling with high ceilings, bay windows, panoramic views, full sized kitchens, and baths.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Cameron
1500 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,198
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,152
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in thriving downtown cultural district. Community offers units with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Residents enjoy communal features like 24-hour fitness center, controlled access lobby and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Portland
Cyan PDX
1720 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,136
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
823 sqft
Located close to Portland State University and I-405. Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, and a designer kitchen. Community amenities include a gym, courtyard, and community garden.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Hosford-Abernethy
Lynnwood
1634 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$925
264 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
550 sqft
Updated and clean, the Lynnwood blends 1920's charm with 21st century updates. Spacious studios with large walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Lynnwood.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 03:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ashcreek
Garden Court
7059 SW Garden Home Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We have just what you've been looking for - Garden Court is a quaint, well-kept community with an excellent location. Head over to Multnomah Village for shopping and lunch or walk two blocks to the Garden Home Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
2 Units Available
Buckman
Queen Marie
1210 Southeast 20th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,185
605 sqft
Choosing your home is important. Here at Queen Marie, we focus on your needs and fit you to the perfect space. Check out our available studio and one bedrooms to fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cathedral Park
Louis York
9000 North Ivanhoe Street, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,030
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Louis York consists of 47 high efficiency apartment homes. Simple, Clean design! The kitchen has natural maple cabinetry and black energy efficient appliances including a dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
3 Units Available
Rockwood
Windsor Manor
235 Southeast 165th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
856 sqft
Windsor Manor offers quiet living in a community setting just outside the bustle of the city.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
4 Units Available
Mt. Scott-Arleta
The Arleta
5214 Southeast 72nd Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,145
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
841 sqft
Welcome home to Arleta. Our apartments are newly renovated inside and out.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
3 Units Available
Centennial
Eaton Village
2550 Southeast 157th Avenue Apt 47, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
839 sqft
Come enjoy our quiet, professionally landscaped community nestled in SE Portland! Shopping, dining, dancing, cinema and bus line all within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 29 at 06:18pm
2 Units Available
Lloyd District
Serene Court
1130 Northeast 1st Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$965
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
585 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, built-in cabinetry, murphy beds and walk-in closets. Located just steps from the bus and MAX stops, and minutes from the Pearl District, Mississippi Avenue and North Williams.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
2 Units Available
Richmond
Powell Gardens
3506 Southeast 33rd Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
798 sqft
Powell Gardens is a beautiful, clean and quiet property located at SE 33rd Ave.and Powell Blvd. in the Richmond neighborhood, popularly known as the “Hawthorne District.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
82 Units Available
Westmoreland
Meetinghouse
1630 Southeast Rural Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
940 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 7 at 04:51pm
2 Units Available
Woodstock
54 Woodstock
5401 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 54 Woodstock in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
3 Units Available
Goose Hollow
Allendale
730 Southwest Saint Clair Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,115
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Allendale Apartments feature unique vintage architecture and floor plans that suit your downtown lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Gresham-Centennial
Applegate
17726 SE Division St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
877 sqft
Applegate apartments feature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with excellent extras in the SE Portland area. We are close to shopping, schools, bus lines and the MAX.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 22 at 03:21am
3 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Roxclif Apartments
1916 Southwest Roxbury Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
840 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Cedar Hills neighborhood, Roxclif Apartments is waiting for you. Find yourself minutes from OR-217 & HWY 26. No car, no problem. We're just a 10-minute walk to the Sunset Transit Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Richmond
Hawthorne 31 Apartments
1515 Southeast 31st Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
519 sqft
Hawthorne 31 is a 30 unit community in the heart of Portland's vibrant Hawthorne District. Make yourself at home in one of our studio or one bedroom apartment homes, each with oversized windows, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Rent Report
Portland

July 2020 Portland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Portland Rent Report. Portland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Portland rent trends were flat over the past month

Portland rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portland stand at $1,119 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,321 for a two-bedroom. Portland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Portland over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Portland rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Portland, similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Portland is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Though Oregon's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Eugene whereas rents have fallen 1.4% in Salem.
    • Portland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,321 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Portland fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portland than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Portland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPortland 3 BedroomsPortland Accessible ApartmentsPortland Apartments under $1,000Portland Apartments under $1,100Portland Apartments under $1,200Portland Apartments with BalconyPortland Apartments with GaragePortland Apartments with GymPortland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPortland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPortland Apartments with ParkingPortland Apartments with PoolPortland Apartments with Washer-DryerPortland Cheap PlacesPortland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Furnished ApartmentsPortland Luxury PlacesPortland Pet Friendly PlacesPortland Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckmanPearlRichmondKernsGoose HollowSouth Portland

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science UniversityPortland Community CollegeUniversity of Western StatesConcordia University-Portland