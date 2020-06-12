182 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portland, OR

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
6 Units Available
Westview Heights
18301 NW Chemeketa Ln, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1573 sqft
Minutes from College Rock Creek. Luxury community with maple wood flooring, private entrances and gourmet kitchens. This pet-friendly location also features a large pool, a 24-hour gym and a courtyard. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pearl
14 Units Available
Couch 9
135 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1385 sqft
Highly desirable luxury apartments near the Brewery Blocks and Interstate 405. The beautiful units have high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. An on-site tasting room keeps wine enthusiasts happy.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
14 Units Available
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Lents
8 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
Downtown Portland
307 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,960
1244 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
$
Downtown Portland
20 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,329
1715 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
916 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
44 Units Available
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Hazelwood
17 Units Available
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1348 sqft
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Rockwood
3 Units Available
Andrea Place
473 SE 169th Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1044 sqft
Welcome to Andrea Place Apartments, where you can choose from a number of innovatively designed apartment homes. Surrounded by community spaces, sunlight, and wonderful views, you'll find unlimited possibilities to reflect your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sullivan's Gulch
41 Units Available
Grant Park Village
1580 NE 32nd Avenue, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1154 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances feature in attractive apartments. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, green community, clubhouse and courtyard. Parking available. Easy access to I-84, New Seasons Market, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Downtown Portland
Contact for Availability
Cyan PDX
1720 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1066 sqft
Located close to Portland State University and I-405. Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, and a designer kitchen. Community amenities include a gym, courtyard, and community garden.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Nob Hill
49 Units Available
Kado NW
1378 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,085
1348 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Raleigh Hills
14 Units Available
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1200 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Buckman
72 Units Available
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
935 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
South Portland
29 Units Available
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1474 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated September 27 at 11:32pm
Portsmouth
Contact for Availability
Harrison Square Apartments
8937 N Westanna Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Harrison Square is a community of one story duplex style apartment homes, some featuring wood burning fireplaces. It is located in the Portsmouth/St.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
Wilkes
3 Units Available
Zachary Park
3601 Ne 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1044 sqft
Your new home at Zachary Park provides full, gourmet-style kitchens with dishwashers and garbage disposals along with plenty of closet space, oversized floor plans and your choice of patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Creston-Kenilworth
15 Units Available
Sunshine Portland
3680 Southeast 29th Avenue, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1138 sqft
Sunshine Portland Apartments is now open and offering Studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans in SE Portland. We believe creating community starts with the spaces we live in.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Holly Brook
2 Units Available
Powell Street Station
2948 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Powell Street Station in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Westlake
15 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1971 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

June 2020 Portland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Portland Rent Report. Portland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Portland rents declined slightly over the past month

Portland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portland stand at $1,121 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,322 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Portland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Portland over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Portland rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Portland, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Portland is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Portland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,322 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Portland.
    • While rents in Portland fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and San Diego (+0.8%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portland than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Portland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

