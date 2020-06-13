/
/
barberton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:36 PM
172 Apartments for rent in Barberton, WA📍
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
13215 NE 62nd Ave
13215 NE 62nd Ave, Barberton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1969 sqft
Brand New Townhome - Professional stainless steel gas range/oven & refrigerator Lighting under the kitchen cabinets Full backsplash Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring in kitchen and dining area Washer & Dryer Included Covered Patio RENT: $2495.
Results within 1 mile of Barberton
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pleasant Valley
10 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
3211 NE 105th Circle
3211 Northeast 105th Circle, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
2750 sqft
3211 NE 105th Circle Available 07/20/20 Hazel Dell 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with 3 Car Garage, Main Floor Office/Den, Bonus Room - Beautiful well-maintained home located in a Hazel Dell neighborhood off NE 99th Street. Easy freeway access.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
3812 NE 93rd Street
3812 Northeast 93rd Street, Hazel Dell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2928 sqft
3812 NE 93rd Street Available 08/01/20 4 bed 2.5 bath Hazel Dell / Fairfield Park Neighborhood - Don't miss out on this 4 bed 2.5 bath home with easy access to I-5 and I-205.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5
13216 Northeast Salmon Creek Avenue, Mount Vista, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 Available 06/20/20 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in Salmon Creek with Community Pool and Clubhouse - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor condo located in Salmon Creek has gorgeous community grounds.
Results within 5 miles of Barberton
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
$
Walnut Grove
17 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Kevanna Park
34 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Image
8 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ogden
14 Units Available
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Rose Village
5 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$998
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Hazel Dell
11 Units Available
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Landover - Sharmel
5 Units Available
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Pleasant Valley
7 Units Available
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,209
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
13 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1306 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
Kevanna Park
3 Units Available
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1198 sqft
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
$
Rose Village
3 Units Available
St. Johns Park
2610 R Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Welcome to your wonderful new home located near downtown in Vancouver, WA. Enjoy the fresh air from your lovely patio or balcony and the pleasure of being moments from shopping, restaurants, parks and much.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Landover - Sharmel
9 Units Available
Latitude 45
11202 NE 20th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1092 sqft
Latitude 45 is a community of spacious modern apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Bagley Downs
4 Units Available
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Barberton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,420.
Some of the colleges located in the Barberton area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORWoodland, WARidgefield, WA