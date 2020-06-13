104 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA

The Outstanding Perks of the “Other Portland”

Situated just north of the Oregon border in southwestern Washington, Vancouver suburbanites enjoy easy access to the rest of metropolitan Portland without having to endure the chaos and hassles of the big city. Just a few of the perks of life as a Vancouverite include:

Tax-free week? Every week is tax-free week … Death and taxes are supposed to be the two givens in life, but not for all. A major benefit of living in Washington is that if you live and work in-state, you don’t have to pay state income taxes. In Oregon, meanwhile (7 measly miles away), you don’t have to pay sales taxes. Bottom line: Work in Washington. Shop in Portland. Beat the system.

Easy access to the mother ship … Living in Vancouver and playing in Portland is a plausible option for ‘Couverites. Residents can hop on I-5 or I-205 and be in downtown Portland in 10-15 minutes. Even during heavy rush hour periods, the commute rarely takes longer 25-30 minutes. Traffic and parking within Vancouver are rarely problems, either.

The more the merrier … Portland certainly has its charms, but all-inclusiveness sure ain’t one of them. The city adheres to a strict Urban Growth Boundary, which prevents the city’s businesses and population from growing at anything quicker than a snail’s pace. Vancouver, au contraire, has more than tripled its population in the past 20 years (160,000-plus now call the ‘Couv home) and continues to sprawl. Portland may turn you away, but Vancouver is ready to welcome you with open arms.