104 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA📍
Having trouble with Craigslist Vancouver? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Situated just north of the Oregon border in southwestern Washington, Vancouver suburbanites enjoy easy access to the rest of metropolitan Portland without having to endure the chaos and hassles of the big city. Just a few of the perks of life as a Vancouverite include:
Tax-free week? Every week is tax-free week … Death and taxes are supposed to be the two givens in life, but not for all. A major benefit of living in Washington is that if you live and work in-state, you don’t have to pay state income taxes. In Oregon, meanwhile (7 measly miles away), you don’t have to pay sales taxes. Bottom line: Work in Washington. Shop in Portland. Beat the system.
Easy access to the mother ship … Living in Vancouver and playing in Portland is a plausible option for ‘Couverites. Residents can hop on I-5 or I-205 and be in downtown Portland in 10-15 minutes. Even during heavy rush hour periods, the commute rarely takes longer 25-30 minutes. Traffic and parking within Vancouver are rarely problems, either.
The more the merrier … Portland certainly has its charms, but all-inclusiveness sure ain’t one of them. The city adheres to a strict Urban Growth Boundary, which prevents the city’s businesses and population from growing at anything quicker than a snail’s pace. Vancouver, au contraire, has more than tripled its population in the past 20 years (160,000-plus now call the ‘Couv home) and continues to sprawl. Portland may turn you away, but Vancouver is ready to welcome you with open arms.
They say if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. They should also say that if you can’t find an apartment in Vancouver, you can’t find one anywhere. Whether you’re looking to settle down in the western lands like Fruit Valley or Carter Park, the eastern ‘hoods like Bennington or Fisher’s Landing, or any of the dozens of quality neighborhoods in between them, you’ll find plenty of rental options available. A few tips for hopeful renters:
Vancouver is both a buyer’s market and a renter’s market (we’ll just call it a resident’s market). The population has skyrocketed in the past couple decades, but so have the numbers of new houses and high rises. Even with the population boom, 6 percent of the city’s residential lodgings remain unoccupied, and construction of new units continues. So you can afford to be picky.
Leasers pay an average of about a thousand bucks a month in rent, but tons of decent digs can be found in the $600-$700 range. And remember to bring your bargaining chips to the table. Especially in the recently renovated downtown area (which features a surplus of stylish lofts and condos for rent), landlords are often willing to bargain with prospective tenants.
As always: When submitting a leasing application, don’t forget to bring along your identification, copies of paycheck stubs, banking info, and proof of renter’s history.
If you’re tired of hauling that massive sofa-bed from pad to pad, here’s a suggestion: leave it behind. Many Vancouver apartments, including studios in the $600-range, already come furnished (so maybe it’s time to say goodbye that coffee-and-beer-stained Barcalounger from 1972, huh?).
Compared to most American suburbs, Vancouver has a surprisingly effective public transportation system (the C-Train operates 135 buses and also runs express routes to downtown Portland). So, technically, yes, you might be able to survive in Vancouver, Washington without a car of your own. But we don’t recommend it. Vancouver is so spread out, consisting of more than 60 sprawling neighborhoods, that to shop, work, and socialize conveniently, you’re going to need your own set of wheels.
Best of luck, and happy hunting!
June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Vancouver rents held steady over the past month
Vancouver rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Vancouver stand at $1,422 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. Vancouver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro
While rents prices have increased in Vancouver over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
- Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
- Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
- Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vancouver
As rents have increased marginally in Vancouver, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vancouver is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 1.2% in Seattle.
- Vancouver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Vancouver.
- While Vancouver's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vancouver than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Vancouver is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Vancouver’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Vancouver renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartme...
Here’s how Vancouver ranks on:
Apartment List has released Vancouver’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Vancouver renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average and near-average scores."
Key Findings in Vancouver include the following:
- Vancouver renters gave their city a D overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Vancouver were pet-friendliness and state and local taxes, which received A and B+ grades, respectively.
- The areas of concern to Vancouver renters are social life (F), recreational activities (F) and commute time (D).
- Vancouver did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Washington like Seattle (B+), Spokane (C+) and Tacoma (C+).
- Vancouver did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Denver (B+), Atlanta (B) and Dallas (B).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.