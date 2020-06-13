Apartment List
WA
vancouver
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA

Cascade Park
Bagley Downs
Esther Short
Fisher's Landing East
Landover Sharmel
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Kevanna Park
34 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,154
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
North Image
9 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Esther Short
13 Units Available
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,440
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1195 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Esther Short
4 Units Available
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Pleasant Valley
10 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Cascade Park
10 Units Available
Treeline 604
604 SE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-205 near the Columbia River and minutes to the Vancouver Mall. Recently remodeled units with ceiling fans, full appliances, fireplaces, and vaulted living areas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Rose Village
5 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$998
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
West Hazel Dell
11 Units Available
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Cascade Park
3 Units Available
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Ellsworth Springs
14 Units Available
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,145
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Cascade Park
7 Units Available
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1300 sqft
Within walking distance of Mill Plain Shopping Center, this apartment complex offers amenities like large windows and skylights, fully-equipped kitchens, and extra storage spaces in each unit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
Bennington
5 Units Available
Parkside Lofts
17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,125
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
527 sqft
Enjoy the amenities of modern living without the concrete jungle.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Landover - Sharmel
5 Units Available
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Pleasant Valley
7 Units Available
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,209
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Ogden
14 Units Available
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Bennington
13 Units Available
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,210
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Fircrest
8 Units Available
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Fisher's Landing East
9 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,150
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Bennington
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1293 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Esther Short
6 Units Available
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,999
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
First Street Station
16119 SE 1st St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at First Street Station in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
Fisher's Landing East
10 Units Available
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1226 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.

Median Rent in Vancouver

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Vancouver is $1,421, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,677.
Studio
$1,277
1 Bed
$1,421
2 Beds
$1,677
3+ Beds
$2,441
City GuideVancouver
Residents of Vancouver, Washington often refer to their hometown simply as “the ‘Couv.” Snarky critics in nearby Portland have dubbed it “Vantucky.” Other monikers include “Vancooter,” “Baby Portland,” and our personal creative favorite, “Vancouver – but not the one in Canada.” We may not agree on what to call it, but we can all agree on one thing: For apartment hunters looking for a killer pad in the Nirvana of the Northwest (yes, we have more nicknames), Vancouver, Washington may be the per...

Having trouble with Craigslist Vancouver? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The Outstanding Perks of the “Other Portland”

Situated just north of the Oregon border in southwestern Washington, Vancouver suburbanites enjoy easy access to the rest of metropolitan Portland without having to endure the chaos and hassles of the big city. Just a few of the perks of life as a Vancouverite include:

Tax-free week? Every week is tax-free week … Death and taxes are supposed to be the two givens in life, but not for all. A major benefit of living in Washington is that if you live and work in-state, you don’t have to pay state income taxes. In Oregon, meanwhile (7 measly miles away), you don’t have to pay sales taxes. Bottom line: Work in Washington. Shop in Portland. Beat the system.

Easy access to the mother ship … Living in Vancouver and playing in Portland is a plausible option for ‘Couverites. Residents can hop on I-5 or I-205 and be in downtown Portland in 10-15 minutes. Even during heavy rush hour periods, the commute rarely takes longer 25-30 minutes. Traffic and parking within Vancouver are rarely problems, either.
The more the merrier … Portland certainly has its charms, but all-inclusiveness sure ain’t one of them. The city adheres to a strict Urban Growth Boundary, which prevents the city’s businesses and population from growing at anything quicker than a snail’s pace. Vancouver, au contraire, has more than tripled its population in the past 20 years (160,000-plus now call the ‘Couv home) and continues to sprawl. Portland may turn you away, but Vancouver is ready to welcome you with open arms.

Finding a Primo Pad in the Right ‘Hood

They say if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. They should also say that if you can’t find an apartment in Vancouver, you can’t find one anywhere. Whether you’re looking to settle down in the western lands like Fruit Valley or Carter Park, the eastern ‘hoods like Bennington or Fisher’s Landing, or any of the dozens of quality neighborhoods in between them, you’ll find plenty of rental options available. A few tips for hopeful renters:

  • Vancouver is both a buyer’s market and a renter’s market (we’ll just call it a resident’s market). The population has skyrocketed in the past couple decades, but so have the numbers of new houses and high rises. Even with the population boom, 6 percent of the city’s residential lodgings remain unoccupied, and construction of new units continues. So you can afford to be picky.

  • Leasers pay an average of about a thousand bucks a month in rent, but tons of decent digs can be found in the $600-$700 range. And remember to bring your bargaining chips to the table. Especially in the recently renovated downtown area (which features a surplus of stylish lofts and condos for rent), landlords are often willing to bargain with prospective tenants.

  • As always: When submitting a leasing application, don’t forget to bring along your identification, copies of paycheck stubs, banking info, and proof of renter’s history.

  • If you’re tired of hauling that massive sofa-bed from pad to pad, here’s a suggestion: leave it behind. Many Vancouver apartments, including studios in the $600-range, already come furnished (so maybe it’s time to say goodbye that coffee-and-beer-stained Barcalounger from 1972, huh?).

How to Get Around … And What to Avoid

Compared to most American suburbs, Vancouver has a surprisingly effective public transportation system (the C-Train operates 135 buses and also runs express routes to downtown Portland). So, technically, yes, you might be able to survive in Vancouver, Washington without a car of your own. But we don’t recommend it. Vancouver is so spread out, consisting of more than 60 sprawling neighborhoods, that to shop, work, and socialize conveniently, you’re going to need your own set of wheels.

Best of luck, and happy hunting!

June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vancouver Rent Report. Vancouver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vancouver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Vancouver rents held steady over the past month

Vancouver rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Vancouver stand at $1,422 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. Vancouver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Vancouver over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vancouver

    As rents have increased marginally in Vancouver, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vancouver is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 1.2% in Seattle.
    • Vancouver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Vancouver.
    • While Vancouver's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vancouver than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Vancouver is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Vancouver’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Vancouver renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartme...

    View full Vancouver Renter Survey

    Here’s how Vancouver ranks on:

    D
    Overall satisfaction
    B-
    Safety and crime rate
    C+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C+
    Affordability
    B
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Weather
    D
    Commute time
    B+
    State and local taxes
    C+
    Public transit
    A
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Vancouver’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Vancouver renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average and near-average scores."

    Key Findings in Vancouver include the following:

    • Vancouver renters gave their city a D overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Vancouver were pet-friendliness and state and local taxes, which received A and B+ grades, respectively.
    • The areas of concern to Vancouver renters are social life (F), recreational activities (F) and commute time (D).
    • Vancouver did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Washington like Seattle (B+), Spokane (C+) and Tacoma (C+).
    • Vancouver did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Denver (B+), Atlanta (B) and Dallas (B).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Vancouver?
    In Vancouver, the median rent is $1,277 for a studio, $1,421 for a 1-bedroom, $1,677 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,441 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Vancouver, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Vancouver?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Vancouver include Cascade Park, Bagley Downs, Esther Short, Fisher's Landing East, and Landover Sharmel.
    How pet-friendly is Vancouver?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Vancouver received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Vancouver?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Vancouver received a letter grade of C+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Vancouver?
    Vancouver renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Vancouver did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Vancouver?
    Some of the colleges located in the Vancouver area include Clark College, Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, and Oregon Health & Science University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Vancouver?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vancouver from include Portland, Beaverton, Gresham, Hillsboro, and Salem.

