166 Apartments for rent in Nob Hill, Portland, OR
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
The Thornton
1953 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
437 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
12 Units Available
The Addy
1222 NW 18th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,081
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
779 sqft
Minutes to downtown Portland. Residences feature open-concept living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Property offers a communal lounge, terrace, and on-site restaurant. BIKETOWN station located outside the property.
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
49 Units Available
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
6 Units Available
Park 19 Apartments
550 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,961
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1005 sqft
Situated in the Northwest District. Boutique apartment community offering studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, and terrace-style patios or balconies. Clubhouse, courtyard, business center and dog park on the premises.
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
7 Units Available
Waterline
2080 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,155
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pleasant views of the Willamette River complement these stylish interiors, featuring carpeted floors, gourmet kitchens, and private patio/balcony. Perfectly located for quick access to the I-405, on-site amenities include clubhouse, elevator and pool.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,464
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1022 sqft
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
62 Units Available
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,248
226 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
511 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
The Cordelia
777 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,227
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,378
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1017 sqft
The Cordelia. Modern apartment homes located in Portland's northwest neighborhood, this is where rich history and modern lifestyle intersect.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1125 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,305
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
851 sqft
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
12 Units Available
Uptown NW Collection
2240 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,254
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,371
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1050 sqft
Gracing the heart of the stylish Northwest district, The Franklin Ide is an elegant, stylish and very comfortable collection of 92 apartment homes.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
26 Units Available
Rivage
2220 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,257
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
1079 sqft
Newly constructed homes in Nob Hill, just footsteps from the river. Contemporary rooms have air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Business center, fire pit and lobby. Close to Route 30. Cats and dogs allowed.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
44 Units Available
Kado NW
1378 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,505
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
LL Hawkins
1515 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,315
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spotless, uber-contemporary apartments in a brand-new building with clubhouse and courtyard. Ice maker, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Located in Portland's trendy Slabtown neighborhood, close to I-30.
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
The Carson Apartments
2121 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,270
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,107
940 sqft
Nestled in Portland's trendy Slabtown, The Carson Apartments is just steps away from boutique shopping, choice eats, and cozy watering holes. Grab a beer at Breakside Brewery, or stop by CoHo productions for locally produced, artist-driven plays.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Muse
1315 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,300
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,416
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,618
986 sqft
Apartment amenities include valet trash service and fire pit, for relaxation and convenience. Units feature high-performance windows and quartz countertops for durability. Close to I-405 and the Fields Park.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 03:37pm
5 Units Available
Marcella Apartments
2151 Northwest Johnson Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,049
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
WELCOME HOME TO MARCELLA\nLocated in the heart of the NW Alphabet District, youll find yourself steps from everything your heart desires.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Slabtown Flats
1885 NW Quimby Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,400
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
965 sqft
You know that magical moment in Portland where the forest and the city collide? That’s Slabtown. And within Slabtown, there is a place where history and tradition meet modern design and conveniences.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
The Celine
2330 Northwest Raleigh Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,499
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1053 sqft
The Celine is a brand new 4 story community sitting on the corner of NW Raleigh and trendy NW 23rd. Apartments homes feature extra large floor plans, 10 foot ceilings and oversize windows.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
ORO
1470 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
719 sqft
Introducing ORO The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
18 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,134
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
9 Units Available
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,395
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1174 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
20 Units Available
Heartline Apartments
1250 Northwest Kearny Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,485
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1308 sqft
Fifteen-story glass tower in the Pearl District. Air conditioned units with open floorplans and large living areas. Rooftop lounge, elevator, and media center for residents.
