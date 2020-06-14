101 Apartments for rent in Portland, OR with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Pearl
20 Units Available
Burlington Tower
900 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,425
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1440 sqft
The Burlington Tower is no ordinary apartment building. In fact, when you consider everything our Concierge Service can do for you, it’s more like a luxury hotel. Need a dinner reservation at the best restaurant in town? We can do that.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
Downtown Portland
9 Units Available
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,217
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1119 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer city, river and mountain views. Modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings, open layout, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pet-friendly community, rooftop deck, BBQ/grill area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Nob Hill
7 Units Available
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,293
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
851 sqft
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Arbor Lodge
41 Units Available
ArLo
6015 North Interstate Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,184
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1069 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS NOW OPEN! ArLo’s community celebrates all our differences that define Portland life. Express your style, be yourself and live in your moment at ArLo Apartments. Living well is an art form.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Kerns
93 Units Available
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Portland
29 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,175
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Eliot
10 Units Available
The Century
3270 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,281
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
851 sqft
Building on its reputation for bicycles, beers and brunch, the Williams District has grown into a quaint, must-live location.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
5 Units Available
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,231
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Kerns
17 Units Available
Axcess 15
1500 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
995 sqft
Axcess 15 redefines luxury. Located in the heart of the trendy Lloyd District, the one- and two-bedroom apartments are consistently rated among the best in the Portland, OR area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Pearl
32 Units Available
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Sullivan's Gulch
39 Units Available
Grant Park Village
1580 NE 32nd Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,123
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
918 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances feature in attractive apartments. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, green community, clubhouse and courtyard. Parking available. Easy access to I-84, New Seasons Market, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Nob Hill
10 Units Available
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,398
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Buckman
10 Units Available
Linden
1250 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,261
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
835 sqft
Chic granite counters, plank flooring and fully equipped kitchens define these comfortable homes located close to Eastside Portland. Pet-friendly community with its own dog park. Courtyard, clubhouse and 24-gym for residents.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Bridgeton
1 Unit Available
Harbour Court
910 N Harbour Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of North Portland Harbor, enjoy a fireplace, in-unit laundry, and modern appliances along with a 24-hour gym, hot tub, key fob access, pool, courtyard, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Buckman
72 Units Available
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,476
1332 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Nob Hill
49 Units Available
Kado NW
1378 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,480
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Nob Hill
9 Units Available
Slabtown Flats
1885 NW Quimby Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,400
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
965 sqft
You know that magical moment in Portland where the forest and the city collide? That’s Slabtown. And within Slabtown, there is a place where history and tradition meet modern design and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Old Town Chinatown
26 Units Available
The Rodney
1470 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,325
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1462 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Portland
19 Units Available
The Douglas
2083 SW River Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1002 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Eliot
7 Units Available
Cook Street
107 N Cook St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,242
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,456
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have picture windows, great views, and well-appointed living spaces. Great location close to Ex Novo, Lillis Albina City Park, and TwentySix Cafe. Community offers rooftop deck, fire pits, and library lounge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
18 Units Available
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,299
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
852 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Portland
3 Units Available
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
Linc245
245 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1067 sqft
Close to Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Apartments feature washers and dryers, large closets and private balconies. Select units boast 15-foot ceilings and Willamette River views. On-site coffee and newspaper service, and fitness center with sauna.
City Guide for Portland, OR

"Well Portland, Oregon and sloe gin fizz. If that ain't love then tell me what is." (-Loretta Lynn, "Portland Oregon")

Portland, where the dream of the 90s is still alive! Whether you’re an outdoor sports guru interested in maximizing your time on mountain and coast or a caffeinated fashionista joining the hipster pilgrimage, Portland, Oregon, is a fun and funky place to inhabit. But the intention to be a Portlander is only part of the formula; you still need a place to crash, right? Let’s find you a flippin’ sweet apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Portland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Portland, OR

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Portland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

