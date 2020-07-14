Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator garage accepts section 8 bike storage cc payments coffee bar e-payments key fob access lobby media room

Discover LEED Gold Living in Portland, be one of the first to live in Bridgetown Loft's breathtaking waterfront apartment homes located in Northwest District, Portland, OR. Picture coming home every day and being greeted by your magnificent riverfront abode and your favorite furry pal. At Bridgetown Lofts, each apartment home is crafted with stylish interior finishes and lifestyle amenities tailored to boost your life.Our pet-friendly community offers a diverse selection of studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes featuring modern interior finishes, wood-look flooring, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Each home includes a full size washer and dryer and several homes include a gorgeous riverside view!Choose your own adventure and start with a BBQ on the rooftop deck enjoying a fun night in with your friends and neighbors. Relax fireside, catch a game, or even enjoy one of our weekly happy hours. Life is more laid-back when you live right on the Willamette River.