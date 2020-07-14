All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:14 AM

Bridgetown Lofts

1850 NW Front Ave · (240) 241-7240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One month free rent on select units!
Location

1850 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Pearl

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 209 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,325

Studio · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 613 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 518 · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridgetown Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
garage
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
media room
Discover LEED Gold Living in Portland, be one of the first to live in Bridgetown Loft's breathtaking waterfront apartment homes located in Northwest District, Portland, OR. Picture coming home every day and being greeted by your magnificent riverfront abode and your favorite furry pal. At Bridgetown Lofts, each apartment home is crafted with stylish interior finishes and lifestyle amenities tailored to boost your life.Our pet-friendly community offers a diverse selection of studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes featuring modern interior finishes, wood-look flooring, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Each home includes a full size washer and dryer and several homes include a gorgeous riverside view!Choose your own adventure and start with a BBQ on the rooftop deck enjoying a fun night in with your friends and neighbors. Relax fireside, catch a game, or even enjoy one of our weekly happy hours. Life is more laid-back when you live right on the Willamette River.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 deposit on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Standard breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Reserved garage spaces and outdoor spaces available.
Storage Details: Additional storage units available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridgetown Lofts have any available units?
Bridgetown Lofts has 13 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridgetown Lofts have?
Some of Bridgetown Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgetown Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgetown Lofts is offering the following rent specials: One month free rent on select units!
Is Bridgetown Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridgetown Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Bridgetown Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Bridgetown Lofts offers parking.
Does Bridgetown Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridgetown Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgetown Lofts have a pool?
No, Bridgetown Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Bridgetown Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Bridgetown Lofts has accessible units.
Does Bridgetown Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridgetown Lofts has units with dishwashers.
