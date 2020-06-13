Apartment List
/
OR
/
portland
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM

141 Accessible Apartments for rent in Portland, OR

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beaumont-Wilshire
1 Unit Available
The Bridgetown
4525 Northeast Fremont Street, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,296
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bridgetown is a 50-Unit net zero, eco-friendly apartment building in the NE Beaumont Village neighborhood of Northeast Portland.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eliot
10 Units Available
The Century
3270 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,229
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
851 sqft
Building on its reputation for bicycles, beers and brunch, the Williams District has grown into a quaint, must-live location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Nob Hill
10 Units Available
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,380
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pearl
9 Units Available
Kearney Plaza
931 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,324
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,083
1025 sqft
Near Jamison Park. Close to the MAX Light Rail line. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a property boasting a rooftop lounge with downtown Portland views. Car parking and free bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
Richmond
3 Units Available
Division Street Lofts
4725 SE Division St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,070
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Controlled access community located in the Richmond area near Mt. Tabor Park. Interior upgrades include built-in USB ports, quartz countertops, wine racks, and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Portland
37 Units Available
Storyline
1177 SW Market St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1011 sqft
This community comes equipped with a clubroom, rooftop lounge, fitness center and coffee bar. Apartments include quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and stainless-steel appliances. Delta Park Center and Portland State University are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4 Units Available
Springville Oaks
16320 NW Canton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,399
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located close to downtown area, with such apartment amenities as stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Residences have access to a clubhouse and parking garages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nob Hill
29 Units Available
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,255
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes! *Call for details.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pearl
34 Units Available
ORO
1470 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,135
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
719 sqft
Introducing ORO The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pearl
14 Units Available
Couch 9
135 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
976 sqft
Highly desirable luxury apartments near the Brewery Blocks and Interstate 405. The beautiful units have high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. An on-site tasting room keeps wine enthusiasts happy.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Old Town Chinatown
26 Units Available
The Rodney
1470 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,325
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1462 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nob Hill
5 Units Available
The Celine
2330 Northwest Raleigh Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,520
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1053 sqft
The Celine is a brand new 4 story community sitting on the corner of NW Raleigh and trendy NW 23rd. Apartments homes feature extra large floor plans, 10 foot ceilings and oversize windows.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Portland
30 Units Available
Park Avenue West
750 SW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,446
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1254 sqft
From floor to ceiling and bed to bath, elegant finishes impress at Park Avenue West. Thoughtful amenity details fashion the perfect balance of comfort and intention.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
Linc245
245 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1067 sqft
Close to Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Apartments feature washers and dryers, large closets and private balconies. Select units boast 15-foot ceilings and Willamette River views. On-site coffee and newspaper service, and fitness center with sauna.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Bridgeton
1 Unit Available
Harbour Court
910 N Harbour Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of North Portland Harbor, enjoy a fireplace, in-unit laundry, and modern appliances along with a 24-hour gym, hot tub, key fob access, pool, courtyard, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Overlook
79 Units Available
Northpointe
1314 North Skidmore Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,360
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
953 sqft
WE ARE OPEN! Lease today and get up to TWO MONTHS FREE! Northpointe Apartments offer brand new, modern and spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Portland, OR.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Argay
2 Units Available
Castlegate Apartments
14615 Northeast Rose Parkway, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlegate Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Irvington
2 Units Available
Irvington Plaza
1910 Northeast 17th Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
988 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Irvington Plaza in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Downtown Portland
3 Units Available
Gallery Park Apartments
1436 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
849 sqft
Great location for commuters, just near I-405 and Highway 26. Units feature dishwasher, washer and dryer. Luxury community features garage, elevator, lobby and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
Downtown Portland
307 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
817 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
$
Pearl
10 Units Available
Pearl Studios
1430 Pettygrove St, Portland, OR
Studio
$999
306 sqft
Pearl Studios Apartments is located in the renowned Pearl District, walking distance of Portland's favorite restaurants, shopping, groceries, nightlife, parks, educational institutes, bookstores, transit and so much more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
16 Units Available
The Dianne Apartments
535 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1127 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off I-405. Apartments have hardwood floors, laundry, and a patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Downtown Portland
Contact for Availability
Cyan PDX
1720 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,157
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
823 sqft
Located close to Portland State University and I-405. Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, and a designer kitchen. Community amenities include a gym, courtyard, and community garden.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Pearl
17 Units Available
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,383
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
915 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.

June 2020 Portland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Portland Rent Report. Portland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Portland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Portland Rent Report. Portland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Portland rents declined slightly over the past month

Portland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portland stand at $1,121 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,322 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Portland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Portland over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Portland rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Portland, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Portland is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Portland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,322 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Portland.
    • While rents in Portland fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and San Diego (+0.8%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portland than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Portland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPortland 3 BedroomsPortland Accessible ApartmentsPortland Apartments under $1,000Portland Apartments under $1,100Portland Apartments under $1,200
    Portland Apartments with BalconyPortland Apartments with GaragePortland Apartments with GymPortland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPortland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPortland Apartments with ParkingPortland Apartments with Pool
    Portland Apartments with Washer-DryerPortland Cheap PlacesPortland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Furnished ApartmentsPortland Luxury PlacesPortland Pet Friendly PlacesPortland Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
    Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
    Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckman
    PearlRichmondKerns
    Goose HollowSouth Portland

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science University
    Portland Community CollegeUniversity of Western States
    Concordia University-Portland