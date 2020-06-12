124 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portland, OR

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Downtown Portland
307 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
817 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
Nob Hill
56 Units Available
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
Downtown Portland
20 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Nob Hill
67 Units Available
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
511 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Eliot
10 Units Available
The Century
3270 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
851 sqft
Building on its reputation for bicycles, beers and brunch, the Williams District has grown into a quaint, must-live location.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Buckman
6 Units Available
Lower Burnside Lofts
60 SE 10th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
849 sqft
Great location in Buckman neighborhood, close to restaurants and bars. Units are studio, one or two-bedroom with updated amenities and city views. Community has bicycle storage, reserved garage parking, and a sky lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Portland
23 Units Available
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1064 sqft
Up to 4 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Downtown Portland
8 Units Available
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1119 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer city, river and mountain views. Modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings, open layout, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pet-friendly community, rooftop deck, BBQ/grill area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Nob Hill
Contact for Availability
The Carson Apartments
2121 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
940 sqft
Nestled in Portland's trendy Slabtown, The Carson Apartments is just steps away from boutique shopping, choice eats, and cozy watering holes. Grab a beer at Breakside Brewery, or stop by CoHo productions for locally produced, artist-driven plays.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Pearl
Contact for Availability
10th @ Hoyt
925 NW Hoyt St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
987 sqft
Minutes from the water and I-405. Modern apartments featuring a fireplace, walk-in closets and granite countertops. A full gym, fire pit and hot tub are available on-site. Dog and cats are welcomed.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Downtown Portland
Contact for Availability
Cyan PDX
1720 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
823 sqft
Located close to Portland State University and I-405. Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, and a designer kitchen. Community amenities include a gym, courtyard, and community garden.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Lloyd District
Contact for Availability
Merrick
1231 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1027 sqft
Located just 15 minutes away from Portland International Airport, this pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a hot tub and parking garages for residents. Homes feature high ceilings and large windows.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Pearl
37 Units Available
NV
1261 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1216 sqft
Located in Portland's Pearl District, near the Willamette River, parks and public transportation. Twenty-six story building with stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, dramatic city views and in-suite laundry facilities. Garage.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Pearl
22 Units Available
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1219 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Downtown Portland
17 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Pearl
18 Units Available
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
915 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Portland
29 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hazelwood
17 Units Available
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1103 sqft
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Pearl
15 Units Available
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1174 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
Last updated June 11 at 05:50pm
Homestead
18 Units Available
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1083 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Portland
30 Units Available
Park Avenue West
750 SW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1254 sqft
From floor to ceiling and bed to bath, elegant finishes impress at Park Avenue West. Thoughtful amenity details fashion the perfect balance of comfort and intention.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Buckman
72 Units Available
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1332 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.

June 2020 Portland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Portland Rent Report. Portland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Portland rents declined slightly over the past month

Portland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portland stand at $1,121 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,322 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Portland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Portland over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Portland rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Portland, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Portland is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Portland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,322 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Portland.
    • While rents in Portland fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and San Diego (+0.8%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portland than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Portland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

