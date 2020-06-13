Apartment List
98 Cheap Apartments for rent in Portland, OR

Downtown Portland
22 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$995
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Lents
8 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,110
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Richmond
3 Units Available
Division Street Lofts
4725 SE Division St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,070
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Controlled access community located in the Richmond area near Mt. Tabor Park. Interior upgrades include built-in USB ports, quartz countertops, wine racks, and in-unit laundry facilities.
Mt. Tabor
1 Unit Available
Julie Ann Apartments
711 SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,035
430 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julie Ann Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rockwood
11 Units Available
The Nash
224 SE 188th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the comfort and style youve been searching for at The Nash Apartments! We offer spacious apartment homes at an incredible value. The Nash is conveniently located in Gresham, Oregon, just outside of Portland.
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
The Cameron
1500 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,145
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in thriving downtown cultural district. Community offers units with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Residents enjoy communal features like 24-hour fitness center, controlled access lobby and bike storage.
South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Richmond
6 Units Available
The Fifty at Division
4975 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,155
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed, this apartment community in southeast Portland features a pet-washing station, a 24-hour gym and a rooftop deck. The homes have in-unit laundry, built-in USB charging outlets and stainless-steel appliances.
Multnomah Village
11 Units Available
Multnomah Village
7711 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,100
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
998 sqft
Apartments feature luxury on-site amenities, including a rooftop lounge with BBQ grill and a TV lounge. Interiors include upscale features, such as quartz countertops and wood floors. Located near I-5 and Gabriel Park.
Hosford-Abernethy
10 Units Available
Lynnwood
1634 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$925
264 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
550 sqft
Updated and clean, the Lynnwood blends 1920's charm with 21st century updates. Spacious studios with large walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Lynnwood.
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
The Thornton
1953 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$999
384 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Sullivan's Gulch
41 Units Available
Grant Park Village
1580 NE 32nd Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,103
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
918 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances feature in attractive apartments. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, green community, clubhouse and courtyard. Parking available. Easy access to I-84, New Seasons Market, shopping and entertainment options.
Pearl
34 Units Available
ORO
1470 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,135
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
719 sqft
Introducing ORO The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet.
Downtown Portland
16 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,059
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Pearl
10 Units Available
Pearl Studios
1430 Pettygrove St, Portland, OR
Studio
$999
306 sqft
Pearl Studios Apartments is located in the renowned Pearl District, walking distance of Portland's favorite restaurants, shopping, groceries, nightlife, parks, educational institutes, bookstores, transit and so much more.
Downtown Portland
Contact for Availability
Cyan PDX
1720 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,157
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
823 sqft
Located close to Portland State University and I-405. Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, and a designer kitchen. Community amenities include a gym, courtyard, and community garden.
Lloyd District
Contact for Availability
The Union
304 NE Multnomah St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,072
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
600 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Portland's Lloyd District, close to shops and bars. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors in rooms. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and BBQ and grill. Pet-friendly.
Lloyd District
Contact for Availability
Merrick
1231 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,139
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1027 sqft
Located just 15 minutes away from Portland International Airport, this pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a hot tub and parking garages for residents. Homes feature high ceilings and large windows.
Nob Hill
4 Units Available
Marcella Apartments
2151 Northwest Johnson Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
WELCOME HOME TO MARCELLA\nLocated in the heart of the NW Alphabet District, youll find yourself steps from everything your heart desires.
Downtown Portland
5 Units Available
Maurice Dear & Whitney Gray
411 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a Walkscore Rating of 100, it's easy to see why Maurice Dear and Whitney Gray Apartments offer a great value in downtown living.
Nob Hill
11 Units Available
The Addy
1222 NW 18th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,145
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to downtown Portland. Residences feature open-concept living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Property offers a communal lounge, terrace, and on-site restaurant. BIKETOWN station located outside the property.
Mt. Scott-Arleta
2 Units Available
The Arleta
5214 Southeast 72nd Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,145
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Arleta. Our apartments are newly renovated inside and out.
Buckman
3 Units Available
Queen Marie
1210 Southeast 20th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,050
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
605 sqft
Choosing your home is important. Here at Queen Marie, we focus on your needs and fit you to the perfect space. Check out our available studio and one bedrooms to fit your lifestyle.
Goose Hollow
6 Units Available
Allendale
730 Southwest Saint Clair Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Allendale Apartments feature unique vintage architecture and floor plans that suit your downtown lifestyle.

June 2020 Portland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Portland Rent Report. Portland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Portland rents declined slightly over the past month

Portland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portland stand at $1,121 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,322 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Portland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Portland over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Portland rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Portland, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Portland is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Portland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,322 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Portland.
    • While rents in Portland fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and San Diego (+0.8%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portland than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Portland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

